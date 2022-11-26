Jump to content

Belgium vs Morocco live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the Group F clash at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 26 November 2022 22:00
Lukaku trains as Belgium prepare for second WC group match with Morocco

Belgium and Morocco resume their World Cup campaigns in Group F at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium have starpower all over the field, but collectively they failed in the opener, contriving to display the “worst technical performance” of Roberto Martinez’s six-year spell in the 1-0 win over Canada.

Morocco, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought point against 2018 finalists Croatia and will feel confident of qualifying from the group if they can avoid defeat here ahead of a final match with Canada to come.

“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez told reporters. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it’s an incredible advantage.

“We didn’t win (against Canada) with our normal talent and quality on the ball, but you don’t win in the World Cup if you don’t do the other side of the game (defend well).”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Belgium vs Morocco is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.

The game will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s iPlayer streaming service. Coverage starts at 12:30pm.

What is the team news?

Romelu Lukaku is training individually but this one should come too soon for the Inter Milan star.

Thomas Meunier could displace Yannick Carrasco, while Amadou Onana impressed and is contending for a start.

Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off against Croatia with a blow to his hip, making him a major doubt to feature here.

Abdessamad Ezzalzoul has a hamstring injury and is likely to sit this one out.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium XI: Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Castagne; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Batshuayi

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Odds

Belgium - 19/20

Draw - 23/10

Morocco - 11/4

Via Betfair

Prediction

Belgium may have won their opener, but they looked vulnerable at times and will need to raise their level if they are to threaten into the latter stages of this tournament. Kevin De Bruyne admitted as much, both in terms of the Red Devils and his own performance, and we’ll back the Manchester City star to lift it and inspire a close win. Belgium 2-1 Morocco.

