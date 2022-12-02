Cameroon vs Brazil LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G encounter
Cameroon must beat the already qualified Brazil to reach the last-16
Brazil close out their World Cup 2022 group stages by taking on Cameroon in the final match of Group G this evening.
The Selecao are already through to the last-16 following wins over Serbia and Switzerland yet are still trying to discover their best formation in the absence of Neymar.
Manager Tite is likely to make some changes this evening and give the fringe players in the squad more gametime.
Cameroon meanwhile will look to pull off another monumental upset at this tournament by beating Brazil to secure a place in the last-16. Their 3-3 draw with Serbia leaves them with a slender chance to get through but only if they defeat the five world champions.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Where can I watch Cameroon vs Brazil?
Cameroon vs Brazil is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Friday 2 December at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The match will be televised live in the UK on ITV1 and coverage begins at 6.15pm GMT.
A live stream can be found on ITVX or the ITV website, alternatively check by with Independent Sport here to find live minute-by-minute updates.
Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland
“We can’t stop talking about Neymar,” Casemiro had said in the build-up to this latest stop on Brazil’s quest to win a sixth World Cup. After his winning goal here against Switzerland, they’ll only be talking about him.
With the side’s talismanic No 10 injured and watching wave after wave of pressure go unrewarded from afar, it was left to the defensive midfielder with just five international goals to his name to do his best impression of the absent hero with 75.
The strike was a sweet one, struck hard and to Yann Sommer’s left, the Swiss keeper left with no chance as it arrowed into the corner. The relief in the stadium – and no doubt the team hotel where the laid-up Neymar was watching on – was palpable.
Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland: The Selecao were frustrated by the Swiss until the Manchester United midfielder’s late hit
Hwang Hee-Chan strikes dramatic winner to send South Korea through after beating Portugal
Just as the PA system announced six minutes of stoppage time at the Education City Stadium, Son Heung-Min’s wait was finally over. For the previous ninety, he had barely had a chance to do what he does best and run at a broken and splintered defence. Now, with half of it caught upfield for a set-piece, finally, here was his chance.
Son burst away, darting towards Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, yet even his furious pace was not at full pelt after a gruelling final game in Group F that had appeared headed for a draw. White shirts began to crowd him. He had run into traffic. But thankfully, he had Hwang Hee-Chan in support.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward’s late finish and Uruguay’s mere two-goal victory over Ghana - eventually confirmed five minutes or so after the sound of the final whistle, to a joyous Korean huddle in the centre circle of the pitch - was enough for Asia’s most successful footballing nation and its biggest star to reach the last-16.
Hwang strikes dramatic late winner to send South Korea through after beating Portugal
South Korea 2-1 Portugal: Despite an early lead through Ricardo Horta, the Asian nation turned things around to reach the World Cup knockouts at Uruguay’s expense in the most incredible fashion
Cameroon vs Brazil team news and predicted line-ups
Andre Onana has been suspended by his country after falling out with coach Rigobert Song, with Devis Epassy deputising. Song has an injury doubt over Olivier Ntcham, with Vincent Aboubakar pushing for a start after shining off the bench against Serbia.
The Selecao are without Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro through injury. Eder Militao and Alex Telles are the likely replacements at full-back, while Rodrygo could be chosen in a more attack-minded line-up after Fred replaced Neymar in the Switzerland match.
Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are other options to join Raphinha and Vini Jr, with Lucas Paqueta in line to start again.
While extension rotation might hit the attack mostly, with that aforementioned trio an option with Bruno Guimaraes joining Paqueta and Casemiro in midfield.
Predicted line-ups
Cameroon XI: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi
Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr
Cameroon vs Brazil
More reaction from South Korea’s stunning victory still to come as we also look ahead to this evening’s matches. Cameroon are taking on Brazil and Switzerland face Serbia in the final two games of the group stages.
Who will join Brazil in the last-16?
Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.
Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage has thrown up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.
The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16, with group winners taking on the runners-up from a different group, while the third- and fourth-placed nations in each group are eliminated from the competition.
Here are the teams qualified for the last 16 so far:
Who has been eliminated from the World Cup and who has qualified for the knockouts?
The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home
Group H standings
Yet another group at World Cup 2022 goes down to the wire with another big team knocked out before reaching the knockout stages.
Uruguay, the two time champions, the nation of Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, and Edinson Cavani have been eliminated by South Korea.
Portugal qualify as the group winners with six points from three games.
South Korea finish second with four points and go through due to goals scored. Uruguay end their World Cup campaign with four points too and come third.
Finally, Ghana finish bottom with three points thanks to their victory over South Korea.
FT South Korea 2-1 Portugal
Here’s the goal that sent South Korea into the knockout stages:
Ghana haunted by Uruguay again as World Cup history repeats itself
As Andre Ayew stood over the penalty spot, history was there to be rewritten. It was the moment Ghana dreamed of: the chance, perhaps not to heal the scars of Johannesburg, but to move on and leave them behind. The opportunity to knock Uruguay out of the World Cup was one that was raised when the group stage draw was made months, for it to arrive when their own progress was on the line added a sense of ambition to their lust for revenge.
On paper, a penalty, from 12 yards, at 0-0, was as clear an opportunity as you could imagine.
Ghana haunted by Uruguay again as World Cup history repeats itself
Andre Ayew had the chance to rewrite Ghana’s painful past against Uruguay - but the moment proved too big to stand
FT South Korea 2-1 Portugal
