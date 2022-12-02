Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil play Cameroon to finish their World Cup Group G fixtures with Tite keen to maintain a 100 percent record before the knock-out stage in Qatar begins.

The Selecao must decide whether to rotate and begin the knock-out phase of the tournament with added freshness, or to keep confidence and momentum high in pursuit of a third successive win.

“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.

“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest level, but I won’t go into depth to give you an answer. “I have to give the players a chance, prepare everyone. Our goal is for the players to feel valued. It is an opportunity for them to show all their quality.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Cameroon vs Brazil?

Cameroon vs Brazil is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Friday 2 December at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

The match will be televised live in the UK on ITV1 and coverage begins at 6.15pm GMT.

A live stream can be found on ITVX or the ITV website, alternatively check by with Independent Sport here to find live minute-by-minute updates.

Team news

Andre Onana has been suspended by his country after falling out with coach Rigobert Song, with Devis Epassy deputising. Song has an injury doubt over Olivier Ntcham, with Vincent Aboubakar pushing for a start after shining off the bench against Serbia.

The Selecao are without Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro through injury. Eder Militao and Alex Telles are the likely replacements at full-back, while Rodrygo could be chosen in a more attack-minded line-up after Fred replaced Neymar in the Switzerland match. Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are other options to join Raphinha and Vini Jr, with Lucas Paqueta in line to start again. While extension rotation might hit the attack mostly, with that aforementioned trio an option with Bruno Guimaraes joining Paqueta and Casemiro in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon XI: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr

Odds

Cameroon: 8/1

Draw: 4/1

Brazil: 1/3

Prediction

Brazil could rotate here, but their strength in depth is vast and Cameroon’s need to get a result could force them out and leave the Selecao space to expose and thrive in. The backline’s rotation due to injuries is a slight concern, but the core of Alisson and centre-backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, marshalled by Casemiro in front, should enable another clean sheet. Cameroon 0-3 Brazil.