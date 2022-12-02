Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Brazil vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group G

Jack Rathborn
Friday 02 December 2022 06:44
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day ten

Brazil face Cameroon looking to continue their impressive start to the World Cup in Qatar and secure a third win from as many games.

Tite may well rotate his squad but momentum is key for the knock-out stage of the tournament, as France may well discover after suffering defeat to Tunisa despite remaining group winners.

“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.

“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest level, but I won’t go into depth to give you an answer. “I have to give the players a chance, prepare everyone. Our goal is for the players to feel valued. It is an opportunity for them to show all their quality.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Recommended

When is Cameroon vs Brazil?

Cameroon vs Brazil is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Friday 2 December at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

The match will be televised live in the UK on ITV1 and coverage begins at 6.15pm GMT.

A live stream can be found on ITVX or the ITV website, alternatively check by with Independent Sport here to find live minute-by-minute updates.

Team news

Andre Onana has been suspended by his country after falling out with coach Rigobert Song, with Devis Epassy deputising. Song has an injury doubt over Olivier Ntcham, with Vincent Aboubakar pushing for a start after shining off the bench against Serbia.

The Selecao are without Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro through injury. Eder Militao and Alex Telles are the likely replacements at full-back, while Rodrygo could be chosen in a more attack-minded line-up after Fred replaced Neymar in the Switzerland match. Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are other options to join Raphinha and Vini Jr, with Lucas Paqueta in line to start again. While extension rotation might hit the attack mostly, with that aforementioned trio an option with Bruno Guimaraes joining Paqueta and Casemiro in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon XI: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr

Odds

Cameroon: 8/1

Draw: 4/1

Brazil: 1/3

Recommended

Prediction

Brazil could rotate here, but their strength in depth is vast and Cameroon’s need to get a result could force them out and leave the Selecao space to expose and thrive in. The backline’s rotation due to injuries is a slight concern, but the core of Alisson and centre-backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, marshalled by Casemiro in front, should enable another clean sheet. Cameroon 0-3 Brazil.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in