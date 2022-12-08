Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil are favourites as they face their first big test of the 2022 World Cup as they take on 2018 finalists in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Neymar and Co produced one of the performances of the tournament as they swept past South Korea on Monday, scoring all four goals in the first-half, and will be carrying a sea of momentum having topped their group before that too.

Croatia, meanwhile, sneaked into the knockout-stages having finished second in Group F and neeed penalties to overcome Japan in the last-16 - but do have the tournament know-how having reached the final four years ago in Russia.

The winner of this clash will play the victor of Friday’s second quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this quarter-final clash.

When is Croatia vs Brazil?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Friday 9 December.

The quarter-final will take place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.

Team news

Croatia’s Borna Sosa missed the last-16 clash against Japan due to illness and, assuming a full recovery, he could return to the starting XI at left-back instead of Borna Barisic. Josip Stanisic also missed the last game due to a muscle injury and his inclusion in the squad is touch-and-go.

Brazil boss Tite is unlikely to change his starting XI. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have already been ruled out of the rest of the tournament while Alex Sandro continues to be a doubt with a hip issue, in which case Danilo is set to deputise once more. Neymar came through the South Korea win unscathed following his ankle injury.

Neymar came through the South Korea win unscathed following his ankle injury (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Odds

Croatia - 17/2

Brazil - 4/11

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 4/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Brazil are on a roll and produced arguably the half of the tournament with their four-goal showing against South Korea, while Croatia could well be feeling the effects of fatigue after 120 minutes against Japan. Never count out the 2018 finalists and their never-say-die attitude, but the Selecao and their vast array of attacking talent should come out on top on this occasion. Brazil 2-0 Croatia.