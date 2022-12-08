Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Croatia will be looking to upset the odds as they take on tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

The Croats, spearheaded by captain Luka Modric, needed penalties to overcome Japan in the last-16 on Monday but will be undaunted as they look to reach the final four.

As for Brazil, they are coming into this clash off the back of their performance of the tournament so far after their convincing 4-1 victory against South Korea in the last-16.

The winner of this clash will play the victor of Friday’s second quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this quarter-final clash.

When is Croatia vs Brazil?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Friday 9 December.

The quarter-final will take place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.

Team news

Croatia’s Borna Sosa missed the last-16 clash against Japan due to illness and, assuming a full recovery, he could return to the starting XI at left-back instead of Borna Barisic. Josip Stanisic also missed the last game due to a muscle injury and his inclusion in the squad is touch-and-go.

Brazil boss Tite is unlikely to change his starting XI. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have already been ruled out of the rest of the tournament while Alex Sandro continues to be a doubt with a hip issue, in which case Danilo is set to deputise once more. Neymar came through the South Korea win unscathed following his ankle injury.

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic will be eyeing another goal after scoring against Japan (AP)

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Odds

Croatia - 17/2

Brazil - 4/11

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 4/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Brazil are on a roll and produced arguably the half of the tournament with their four-goal showing against South Korea, while Croatia could well be feeling the effects of fatigue after 120 minutes against Japan. Never count out the 2018 finalists and their never-say-die attitude, but the Selecao and their vast array of attacking talent should come out on top on this occasion. Brazil 2-0 Croatia.