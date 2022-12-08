Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil take on Croatia in the first of the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar as we reach the business end of the tournament.

The Selecao, who were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in 2018 but this time around are the tournament favourites, thrashed South Korea 4-1 on Monday and will be full of confidence after scoring some stunning goals in the last-16 triumph.

As for Croatia, they needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Japan following a 1-1 draw but the 2018 finalists will not be daunted against the South American side.

The winner of this clash will play the victor of Friday’s second quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this quarter-final clash.

When is Croatia vs Brazil?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Friday 9 December.

The quarter-final will take place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.

Team news

Croatia’s Borna Sosa missed the last-16 clash against Japan due to illness and, assuming a full recovery, he could return to the starting XI at left-back instead of Borna Barisic. Josip Stanisic also missed the last game due to a muscle injury and his inclusion in the squad is touch-and-go.

Brazil boss Tite is unlikely to change his starting XI. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have already been ruled out of the rest of the tournament while Alex Sandro continues to be a doubt with a hip issue, in which case Danilo is set to deputise once more. Neymar came through the South Korea win unscathed following his ankle injury.

Luka Modric is set to start in midfield for Croatia (EPA)

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Odds

Croatia - 17/2

Brazil - 4/11

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 4/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Brazil are on a roll and produced arguably the half of the tournament with their four-goal showing against South Korea, while Croatia could well be feeling the effects of fatigue after 120 minutes against Japan. Never count out the 2018 finalists and their never-say-die attitude, but the Selecao and their vast array of attacking talent should come out on top on this occasion. Brazil 2-0 Croatia.