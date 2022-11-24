Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia as clear favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar.

Neymar is the stand-out name as Tite calls on a number of dangerous attacking options.

While Serbia will have their eyes on a place in the last 16, with Cameroon and Switzerland also in contention.

With Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia, and Germany beaten by Japan, the Selecao will be especially confident this is their time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brazil vs Serbia?

The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

The game is live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm. A live stream is also available through the iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Brazil boss Tite has the luxury of a fully-fit squad with Antony, Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Telles shaking off minor injury problems.

It looks like the favourites will go with a 4-1-4-1 or 4-2-3-1 formation, with Casemiro and Fred likely to be joined by Lucas Paqueta or even Neymar in the hole to allow room for all of Raphinha, Richarlison and Vinicius Junior.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is carrying an ankle injury and will likely start on the substitutes' bench, which should hand a chance for Luka Jovic to join Dusan Vlahovic up top.

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic should add a threat too and captain Dusan Tadic will look to pull the strings in the No 10 role.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Fred; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Serbia XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic

Odds

Brazil: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Serbia: 6/1

Prediction

Brazil look dominant entering the World Cup, with Tite’s superb system able to protect Alisson’s goal and enable their star-studded front line to thrive. Serbia have quality but the Selecao will have too much here, with Neymar likely to attract double teams and allow Raphinha, Vini Jr and more to shine. Brazil 4-1 Serbia.