Brazil play Serbia in an intriguing World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium.

The Selecao will be extra confident they can reign in Qatar after Argentina’s early set-back against Saudi Arabia and Germany falling to Japan.

Tite can call on a sensational front line with the likes of Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicus Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and more.

While Serbia will hope to beat out Switzerland and Cameroon for the runner-up place and advance to the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brazil vs Serbia?

The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

Brazil v Serbia will take place on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

The game is live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm. A live stream is also available through the iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Brazil boss Tite has the luxury of a fully-fit squad with Antony, Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Telles shaking off minor injury problems.

It looks like the favourites will go with a 4-1-4-1 or 4-2-3-1 formation, with Casemiro and Fred likely to be joined by Lucas Paqueta or even Neymar in the hole to allow room for all of Raphinha, Richarlison and Vinicius Junior.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is carrying an ankle injury and will likely start on the substitutes' bench, which should hand a chance for Luka Jovic to join Dusan Vlahovic up top.

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic should add a threat too and captain Dusan Tadic will look to pull the strings in the No 10 role.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Fred; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Serbia XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic

Odds

Brazil: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Serbia: 6/1

Prediction

Brazil look dominant entering the World Cup, with Tite’s superb system able to protect Alisson’s goal and enable their star-studded front line to thrive. Serbia have quality but the Selecao will have too much here, with Neymar likely to attract double teams and allow Raphinha, Vini Jr and more to shine. Brazil 4-1 Serbia.