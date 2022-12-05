Brazil vs South Korea LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Neymar starts last-16 clash
Neymar returns for Brazil as they face Son Heung-min’s South Korea in the knockout rounds, with a place in the quarter-finals and meeting with Croatia up for grabs
Brazil take on South Korea in their World Cup last-16 tie as they hope to positively respond after their shock 1-0 loss to Cameroon last time out.
Tite’s side are favourites to reach the quarter-finals and have been boosted by Neymar’s return to training this week although questions remain about his match fitness after recovering from an ankle injury.
South Korea come into the match with confidence following their sensational late victory over Portugal which saw them sneak into the knockout rounds at the expense of Uruguay.
Their best-ever performance at a finals was reaching the semis on home soil in 2002, can they repeat that feat 20 years later? The winner here will take on Croatia in the quarter-finals, after Luka Modric’s side defeated Japan on penalties. Follow all the action with our live blog below, following reaction from the Japan vs Croatia penalty shoot-out
Pele’s family reject reports of Brazil legend being in palliative care
Brazil great Pele has not been moved to palliative care, one of his daughters said on Sunday, downplaying reports that he was in end-of-life care after the 82-year-old was hospitalised last week to re-evaluate his treatment as he battles colon cancer.
One of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday that he was under palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.
Pele’s doctors have not confirmed that information and his daughter, Flavia Nascimento, said the report was wide of the mark.
Who will face Croatia in the quarter-finals?
Croatia’s victory over Japan in the last-16 means that four of the five current quarter-finalists have all come from Europe - the exception being Argentina.
Brazil and South Korea go head-to-head tonight to see who will face Croatia in the next round.
Brazil vs South Korea prediction
Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes especially with a fully refreshed forward line that includes Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison.
Brazil 2-1 South Korea.
Brazil vs South Korea
This will be the eighth meeting between Brazil and South Korea but the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides.
Brazil have won six of the previous seven matches most recently a 5-1 victory in June. The other game ended in a win for the South Koreans.
Brazil vs South Korea team changes
Tite has made 10 changes to the Brazil side who lost to Cameroon in their final group match. Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is the only one who remains.
Neymar returns following his ankle injury too.
There are two changes to the South Korea team who dramatically beat Portugal last time out. Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-In drop to the bench
Hwang Hee-chan and defender Kim Min-Jae return.
Japan’s fairytale run finally runs out of road
Japan have never made it past the last-16 at a World Cup. Failures at 2002 and 2010 still stung when 2018 became the most heartbreaking of all, Nacer Chadli’s latest of late goals seeing Belgium roar back from two down in the second-half to beat them at the last.
The pain of that night in Rostov has lived with this Japanese group ever since. “I have never forgotten,” Yuto Nagatomo would say in the build-up to this latest attempt to write new history. He will remember this, too.
Instead it was the same old story, the fairytale this side has been on at this World Cup brutally ended in the most painful fashion possible by Croatia, a bitter final chapter the uplifting tale that came before it didn’t remotely deserve.
Croatia shatter Japan’s World Cup dream as experience proves key in penalty shoot-out
Japan had cut down two former World Cup winners but the 2018 runners-up ended their run as the scourge of the European powers. The Blue Samarai were the conquerors of Germany and Spain but were denied a third major scalp by a hat-trick of penalty saves from Dominik Livakovic.
In an extraordinary display, the Croatian goalkeeper guessed right three times out of four, denying Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and finally Maya Yoshida to extend the World Cup career of Luka Modric. Croatia’s captain had gone off before the first shootout of the 2022 tournament. In his absence, Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Pasalic all converted, rendering Marko Livaja’s miss irrelevant and ensuring the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper was the hero. Only his compatriot Danijel Subasic and Portugal’s Ricardo had ever made three saves in a World Cup penalty shootout before. Livakovic joined them.
If Croatia can savour shootouts, Japan must dread them. Zlatko Dalic’s team had twice prevailed on penalties in their run to the final in 2018. For Japan, as in 2010, a last-16 tie was decided on spot kicks. They have still never reached a World Cup quarter-final and can rue the way they lost an advantage they gained in an excellent first half.
Japan and Croatia provide reminder of the risk and the reluctance of knockout World Cup football
Half the World Cup 2022 round of 16 was over and done with before we knew it, little of it truly throwing up any possibility of a shock result or, indeed, much doubt over who would progress.
Sure, Australia came within a big Emi Martinez arm of forcing an equaliser, but it was wildly against the run of the game and after one massively deflected goal, and sure, both England and France were frustrated for a bit.
It didn’t last, and once the first goal went in, all uncertainty disappeared.
For all intents and purposes, each of the first four round of 16 clashes were over and done by at half-time, given none gave up their initial lead, and three were absolutely wrapped up by the hour mark.
Daring Japan showcase brave new era at World Cup despite penalty heartache
A cruel end for Japan, but this gutsy and adventurous World Cup campaign can inspire an exciting future.
Falling 3-1 on penalties after handing Croatia a fright, Japan must harness the pain of Takumi Minamino Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida’s costly misses to embolden this exciting team, who entertained throughout their time in Qatar.
Denied the last eight berth they covet so much, they can have few regrets from this daring tie, which delivered a brave gameplan from the outset.
Brazil vs South Korea line-ups
Brazil XI: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Militao, Paqueta, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison
South Korea XI: Kim S.G, Kim J.S, Kim Y.G, Kim M.J, Kim N.H, Jung, Hwang I.B, Son H.M, Lee J.S, Hwang H.C, Cho G.S
