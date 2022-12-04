Jump to content

Brazil vs South Korea live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tite’s Selecao have high hopes of going the distance in Qatar but the injuries are starting to mount up

Karl Matchett
Sunday 04 December 2022 21:55
Comments
Thousands in Rio watch Brazil team lose to Cameroon

The World Cup 2022 round of 16 is underway and with the knockouts set to produce plenty of drama and stress for all involved, it’s the turn of one of the favourites to assert their claim to success.

Brazil take on South Korea on Monday night, with the Selecao suffering a few injury issues at the moment but still having lots of talent packed into the squad to remain confident of progression.

South Korea will come into the tie with renewed belief and optimism though, after their sensational late victory over Portugal saw them squeeze through the groups at the expense of Uruguay.

Brazil’s last triumph at the World Cup came in the 2002 finals, which was ironically enough jointly hosted by Japan and, tonight’s opponents, South Korea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match?

Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday 5 December.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV X platform and STV player.

The Independent will be running a live blog for this and every other World Cup fixture.

What is the team news?

Neymar has been declared fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea by manager Tite. Left-back Alex Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering knee injuries. Danilo should be fit to return, while Tite will recall the likes of Richarlison, Alisson and Vinicius Jr after they sat out the final group game.

South Korea have a full squad to choose from, which means Kim Min-Jae should return at centre-back to partner Kim Young-Gwon. Hwang Hee-Chan should keep his place after netting the late goal which sent his nation through, though there could be other changes to the attack.

Predicted line-ups

BRA - Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison

KOR - Seung-Gyu, Moon-Hwan, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Jin-Su, Woo-Young, In-Beom, Hee-Chan, Woo-Yeong, Heung-Min, Gue-Sung

Odds

Brazil 1/3

Draw 19/4

South Korea 11/1

Prediction

Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes. Brazil 2-1 South Korea.

