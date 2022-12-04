Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.

The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon.

South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to sneak through.

Their best-ever performance at a finals was reaching the semis on home soil - which in 2002 was also the last time Brazil triumphed.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match?

Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday 5 December.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV X platform and STV player.

The Independent will be running a live blog for this and every other World Cup fixture.

What is the team news?

Neymar has been declared fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea by manager Tite. Left-back Alex Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering knee injuries. Danilo should be fit to return, while Tite will recall the likes of Richarlison, Alisson and Vinicius Jr after they sat out the final group game.

South Korea have a full squad to choose from, which means Kim Min-Jae should return at centre-back to partner Kim Young-Gwon. Hwang Hee-Chan should keep his place after netting the late goal which sent his nation through, though there could be other changes to the attack.

Predicted line-ups

BRA - Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison

KOR - Seung-Gyu, Moon-Hwan, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Jin-Su, Woo-Young, In-Beom, Hee-Chan, Woo-Yeong, Heung-Min, Gue-Sung

Odds

Brazil 1/3

Draw 19/4

South Korea 11/1

Prediction

Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes. Brazil 2-1 South Korea.