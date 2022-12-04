Is Brazil vs South Korea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Tite’s Selecao have high hopes of going the distance in Qatar but the injuries are starting to mount up
Brazil will hope to keep their hopes of winning a sixth World Cup alive when they face South Korea on Monday night.
Their last success came 20 years ago though, and Tite is the man charged with ending that barren run - though they did win Olympic gold in Tokyo last year. Dani Alves captained that team to victory and he could well feature here too, given injuries in the defensive line.
Since South Korea finished fourth in 2002 they have never managed to get past the round of 16 and have not won more than a single game at any individual finals.
A victory here would be an upset indeed in Qatar, but would also see them rid themselves of both those millstones carried over the last two decades.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.
When is the match?
Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday 5 December.
Where can I watch it?
This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV X platform and STV player.
The Independent will be running a live blog for this and every other World Cup fixture.
What is the team news?
Neymar has been declared fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea by manager Tite. Left-back Alex Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering knee injuries. Danilo should be fit to return, while Tite will recall the likes of Richarlison, Alisson and Vinicius Jr after they sat out the final group game.
South Korea have a full squad to choose from, which means Kim Min-Jae should return at centre-back to partner Kim Young-Gwon. Hwang Hee-Chan should keep his place after netting the late goal which sent his nation through, though there could be other changes to the attack.
Predicted line-ups
BRA - Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison
KOR - Seung-Gyu, Moon-Hwan, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Jin-Su, Woo-Young, In-Beom, Hee-Chan, Woo-Yeong, Heung-Min, Gue-Sung
Odds
Brazil 1/3
Draw 19/4
South Korea 11/1
Prediction
Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes. Brazil 2-1 South Korea.
