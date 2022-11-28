Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.

Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.

Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.

Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs Switzerland?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and will be available to stream for free online on ITV X.

Team news

Neymar has been ruled out of the group stages because of an ankle injury. The forward started in midfield against Serbia, so could be replaced by Fred here with Lucas Pacqueta pushing further forward. Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo may also hope to start.

Brazil right back Danilo has also been ruled out, which means 39-year-old Dani Alves should come in.

Switzerland have no fresh injury concerns and could be unchanged.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Embolo, Vargas

Odds

Brazil: 6/11

Draw: 10/3

Switzerland: 13/2

Prediction

How Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar is the big question ahead of this one. Even without Neymar, Brazil should have too much quality if they are able to stick to their gameplan. Brazil 2-0 Switzerland