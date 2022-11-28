Jump to content

Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know ahead ot the Group G clash

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 28 November 2022 06:26
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.

The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.

Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs Switzerland?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and will be available to stream for free online on ITV X.

Team news

Neymar has been ruled out of the group stages because of an ankle injury. The forward started in midfield against Serbia, so could be replaced by Fred here with Lucas Pacqueta pushing further forward. Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo may also hope to start.

Brazil right back Danilo has also been ruled out, which means 39-year-old Dani Alves should come in.

Switzerland have no fresh injury concerns and could be unchanged.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Embolo, Vargas

Odds

Brazil: 6/11

Draw: 10/3

Switzerland: 13/2

Prediction

How Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar is the big question ahead of this one. Even without Neymar, Brazil should have too much quality if they are able to stick to their gameplan. Brazil 2-0 Switzerland

