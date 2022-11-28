What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Everything you need to know ahead ot the Group G clash
Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.
The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.
Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.
Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Brazil vs Switzerland?
The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?
It will be shown live on ITV 1 and will be available to stream for free online on ITV X.
Team news
Neymar has been ruled out of the group stages because of an ankle injury. The forward started in midfield against Serbia, so could be replaced by Fred here with Lucas Pacqueta pushing further forward. Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo may also hope to start.
Brazil right back Danilo has also been ruled out, which means 39-year-old Dani Alves should come in.
Switzerland have no fresh injury concerns and could be unchanged.
Predicted line-ups
Brazil: Alisson; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior
Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Embolo, Vargas
Odds
Brazil: 6/11
Draw: 10/3
Switzerland: 13/2
Prediction
How Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar is the big question ahead of this one. Even without Neymar, Brazil should have too much quality if they are able to stick to their gameplan. Brazil 2-0 Switzerland
