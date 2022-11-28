Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Group G clash as Aleksandar Mitrovic looks to fire Serbia past the Indomitable Lions at the Al Janoub Stadium
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.
The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan Stojković’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double.
A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”
While this result could determine whether Song remains in charge beyond Qatar, with speculation surrounding his future, but Song maintains he is solely concentrating on the task at hand: “I’m focused on the game. We will have plenty of time to talk about the other things later.”
Follow all the action from the Al Janoub Stadium with our live blog below:
Last time out: Richarlison takes flight to give Brazil lift-off at World Cup with win over Serbia
Meanwhile, Serbia battled hard in their World Cup opener against Brazil but a pair of goals from Richarlison, including a scissor-kick that may already have wrapped up goal of the tournament, secured a 2-0 win for the five-time champions.
A show of what’s to come, and also a throwback. Brazil illustrated why they are favourites for this competition with a commanding victory, but inherent to that was how Richarlison offered a first truly magic World Cup moment from the Selecao in perhaps two decades, wrote Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney.
His sensational goal, that was at once deft and fluid but also thunderous and definitive, was the sort of play that created the country’s football fame in the first place; that sparked the imagination… that made you want to watch them.
It was up there with Pele’s dummy, Josimar’s swerve and Ronaldo’s swivel. It was also the crowning moment for both this 2-0 win over Serbia and Richarlison’s fine individual performance, as the Tottenham Hotspur striker scored both goals.
Given the problematic nature of this World Cup, it is worth pointing out that Qatar now has the benefit of forever being associated with a moment that will be replayed for years; that will become part of the World Cup’s lore.
Richarlison takes flight to give Brazil lift-off at World Cup
Brazil 2-0 Serbia: Richarlison scored both goals as the Selecao opened their tournament as they mean to go on
Last time out: Breel Embolo delivers Switzerland perfect World Cup start to punish wasteful Cameroon
Cameroon started their World Cup campaign with a frustrating 1-0 loss to Switzerland as Breel Embolo got the only goal of the game after Cameroon had wasted a slew of chances in the first half.
The muted goal celebration is not an especially common sight in international football, but with an ever-more globalised world comes an ever-more globalised World Cup, and so too the conflicting emotions of Switzerland’s match winner Breel Embolo, wrote Mark Critchley.
Born in Yaounde before emigrating to France when he was five years old, Embolo did not celebrate the crisp, guided finish that helped overcome Cameroon in this tight Group G opener, instead putting his hands up in apology. A few of his teammates ran to celebrate the assist with Xherdan Shaqiri instead.
They understand, after all. Many of Murat Yakin’s squad are dual nationals, with the Balkan-origin contingent relishing a rematch of their fiery 2018 meeting with Serbia in the final round of group games. That could be crucial to their hopes of reaching the last-16, with Brazil now next up, but to take three points here was a promising start.
Cameroon can take positives, despite this eighth consecutive defeat equalling a World Cup record. Rigobert Song, the former Liverpool and West Ham defender, will note that the Indomitable Lions were the better side while the game was goalless, yet a repeat of 2010 and 2014’s group stage exits now looks more likely than any Italia ‘90-esque heroics.
Breel Embolo hands Switzerland perfect World Cup start to punish wasteful Cameroon
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: The native Cameroonian refused to celebrate after earning three points for Murat Yakin’s squad
Cameroon vs Serbia odds
What are the bookie saying about this game today? Serbia are heavily favoured to get the better of Cameroon
Odds
Cameroon win: 9/2
Serbia win: 4/5
Draw: 14/5
Cameroon vs Serbia team news
So what are the key takeaways from those starting XIs?
For Serbia, Dusan Vlahovic will be on the bench for the second game in a row. The 22-year-old striker, who was battling a groin problem in the run-up to the tournament, came on in the second half of Serbia’s 2-0 defeat by Brazil.
However, wing-back Filip Kostic has been named in the starting side after missing the opening game with a muscle problem.
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song made two changes to the team who lost 1-0 to Switzerland, replacing keeper Andre Onana with Devis Epassy and midfielder Samuel Oum Gouet with Pierre Kunde.
Cameroon vs Serbia team news
The teams are out ahead of our first game of the day - Cameroon vs Serbia.
Cameroon XI: Epassy; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Kunde, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi
Serbia XI: V Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Veljkovic; Lazovic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic
Is Cameroon vs Serbia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup fixture online
Cameroon and Serbia go into today’s Group G match knowing that anything less than a victory could send them packing from the World Cup by the time Brazil and Switzerland play later in the day.
Serbia are bottom of the group after losing 2-0 to pre-tournament favourites Brazil while Cameroon’s 1-0 loss to Switzerland means the African side are still seeking their first victory in the World Cup since 2002.
The match arguably gives both Cameroon and Serbia their best chances of opening their account in Qatar.
But a loss for either team - combined with a draw between Brazil and Switzerland - would prematurely bring the curtains down on their campaign, with nothing to play for but pride in their final group game on 2 December.
Here is everything you need to know:
Is Cameroon vs Serbia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch
Everything you need to know about the Group G meeting
World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Serbia
Cameroon vs Serbia is the first World Cup 2022 serving on the Independent today.
It’s an intriguing game with both sides suffering opening round defeats in Qatar.
With the pressure on Cameroon, knowing Brazil are their final group stage opponents, there could be some desperation to get the win.
Serbia have been tipped up as dark horses, but with the likes of Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus pair Filip Kostić and Dusan Vlahovic still short of being at peak condition, they may need to work their way into the tournament.
But with Switzerland already up to three points, victory is pivotal for both sides.
Join us for live build-up, team news and analysis from the World Cup today.
