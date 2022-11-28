✕ Close Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA

Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.

The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan Stojković’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double.

A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”

While this result could determine whether Song remains in charge beyond Qatar, with speculation surrounding his future, but Song maintains he is solely concentrating on the task at hand: “I’m focused on the game. We will have plenty of time to talk about the other things later.”

Follow all the action from the Al Janoub Stadium with our live blog below: