Cameroon vs Serbia live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Cameroon take on Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium in what is effectively a World Cup knockout game.

Both sides lost their opening Group G match – Cameroon going down 1-0 to Switzerland, and Serbia losing 2-0 against Brazil – so defeat here is not an option.

Serbia beat Cameroon 4-3 in their only previous meeting in a friendly in 2010.

Meanwhile, a colour-blindness awareness association has criticised the choice of football kits chosen for the match between Cameroon and Switzerland.

The Color Blind Awareness society said the combination of Switzerland’s red kit with Cameroon’s green strip would have created issues for some viewers who would not have been able to distinguish between the teams, as in both cases the two colours are seen in a color closer to black.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Cameroon vs Serbia?

The match takes place on Monday at 10am GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV 1. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITV Hub app and website.

Team news

Rigoberto Song has no ffresh injury worries following the loss to Switzerland.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic lamented the fact that his key players such as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were not fully fit, but they will be glad to have got Brazil out of the way nice and early, and he has promised change in the next two games.

“We have to face that fact. It’s defeating to not have 100% of all your players... You will see a different team (against Cameroon),” Stojkovic said.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

Odds

Cameroon win: 4/1

Serbia win: 8/11

Draw: 5/2

Prediction

This could be a close-run thing but Serbia should have the edge in quality to get over the line Cameroon 0-1 Serbia.