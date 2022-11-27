Cameroon vs Serbia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cameroon and Serbia go into Monday’s Group G match knowing that anything less than a victory could send them packing from the World Cup by the time Brazil and Switzerland play later in the day.

Both sides lost their opening Group G match – Cameroon going down 1-0 to Switzerland, and Serbia losing 2-0 against Brazil – so defeat here is not an option.

Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o, the last player to score a winner for the country in the World Cup 20 years ago, predicted his team would reach the final but a five-match winless run since September says otherwise.

This is a fairly young Cameroon team with little to no World Cup experience, however. Although they did give a good account of themselves against the Swiss, coach Rigobert Song has promised improvement.

“The mistakes that were made (against Switzerland) will not be made again in the next game,” he said after the opening loss.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Cameroon vs Serbia?

The match takes place on Monday at 10am GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV 1. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITV Hub app and website.

Team news

Rigoberto Song has no ffresh injury worries following the loss to Switzerland.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic lamented the fact that his key players such as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were not fully fit, but they will be glad to have got Brazil out of the way nice and early, and he has promised change in the next two games.

“We have to face that fact. It’s defeating to not have 100% of all your players... You will see a different team (against Cameroon),” Stojkovic said.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

Odds

Cameroon win: 4/1

Serbia win: 8/11

Draw: 5/2

Prediction

This could be a close-run thing but Serbia should have the edge in quality to get over the line Cameroon 0-1 Serbia.