Cameroon vs Serbia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Everything you need to know about the Group G meeting

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 27 November 2022 17:44
Comments
FA CEO shares extreme sanctions England faced over OneLove armband

Cameroon and Serbia go into Monday’s Group G match knowing that anything less than a victory could send them packing from the World Cup by the time Brazil and Switzerland play later in the day.

Both sides lost their opening Group G match – Cameroon going down 1-0 to Switzerland, and Serbia losing 2-0 against Brazil – so defeat here is not an option.

Serbia have a well-drilled unit that prevented Brazil from making inroads in the first half before they were carved open in the second following a drop in intensity.

“The impression is that we started the second half with too much respect for the Brazilian national team and that cost us a positive result,” Serbia’s national team director Stevan Stojanovic said.

“Somehow we raised our hands prematurely in surrender, which in the past was not characteristic of this generation.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Cameroon vs Serbia?

The match takes place on Monday at 10am GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV 1. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITV Hub app and website.

Team news

Rigoberto Song has no ffresh injury worries following the loss to Switzerland.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic lamented the fact that his key players such as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were not fully fit, but they will be glad to have got Brazil out of the way nice and early, and he has promised change in the next two games.

“We have to face that fact. It’s defeating to not have 100% of all your players... You will see a different team (against Cameroon),” Stojkovic said.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

Odds

Cameroon win: 4/1

Serbia win: 8/11

Draw: 5/2

Prediction

This could be a close-run thing but Serbia should have the edge in quality to get over the line Cameroon 0-1 Serbia.

