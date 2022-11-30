Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.

Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.

Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.

Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats in two despite plenty of exciting moments upon their own return to the world stage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Canada vs Morocco?

The final round of games in Group F kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

The Independent will carry a live blog commentary of this and all other World Cup games.

What is the team news?

With Canada already out and unable to reach the last 16, John Herdman may opt to rotate his squad and hand World Cup experience to some of those who have not yet played or who could form part of the team going forward, though he’ll also want the team to be competitive.

Morocco will be missing tricky winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who has a hamstring issue, but he would only have been an impact sub in any case. It’s unlikely they’ll make many changes from the team which beat Belgium, other than Yassine Bounou returning in goal if fit.

Predicted line-ups

CAN - Borjan, Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Layrea, Kone, Eustaquio, Davies, Buchanan, David, Millar

MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Odds

Canada 8/3

Draw 5/2

Morocco 59/50

Prediction

Morocco will not let this chance slip to reach the last 16 and will pick up the points they need. Canada 1-2 Morocco.