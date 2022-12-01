Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Canada were one of the first teams officially out of this World Cup 2022, but they still have one more chance to write another page in the history books as they seek a first-ever point or even victory at the finals.

Their final chance this time around comes against Morocco, who themselves are hoping to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

Victory for the Atlas Lions would guarantee that progression, while the result in the Belgium vs Croatia game will determine whether they then come first or second - and who their last-16 opponents would be.

Morocco will definitely finish ahead of Belgium and in the top two if they have the same result on this final matchday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Canada vs Morocco?

The final round of games in Group F kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

The Independent will carry a live blog commentary of this and all other World Cup games.

What is the team news?

With Canada already out and unable to reach the last 16, John Herdman may opt to rotate his squad and hand World Cup experience to some of those who have not yet played or who could form part of the team going forward, though he’ll also want the team to be competitive.

Morocco will be missing tricky winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who has a hamstring issue, but he would only have been an impact sub in any case. It’s unlikely they’ll make many changes from the team which beat Belgium, other than Yassine Bounou returning in goal if fit.

Predicted line-ups

CAN - Borjan, Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Layrea, Kone, Eustaquio, Davies, Buchanan, David, Millar

MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Odds

Canada 8/3

Draw 5/2

Morocco 59/50

Prediction

Morocco will not let this chance slip to reach the last 16 and will pick up the points they need. Canada 1-2 Morocco.