Costa Rica vs Germany live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know about the decisive Group E meeting
Germany and Costa Rica face off in Group E as both sides still retain hope of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages.
Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point and they can still escape from the group with a win here – though they would also need Spain to avoid defeat to Japan.
Costa Rica have three points on the board after beating Japan last time out, but their goal difference is terrible after a thrashing at the hands of Spain, at that means they must better Japan’s result against Spain in order to qualify.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Costa Rica vs Germany?
The Group E encounter takes place on Thursday 31 November at 7pm GMT.
How to watch
Costa Rica vs Germany will be broadcast live on TV channel ITV4 in the UK, as well as STV in Scotland. Viewers can live stream the game online via the ITVX website and app, and STV Player.
Team news
Costa Rican defender Francisco Calvo picked up a second yellow card against Japan and is suspended. Hansi Flick has no fresh injury concerns and must choose betweern Thomas Muller or Niclas Fullkrug in attack.
Predicted line-ups
Costa Rica: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Chacon, Watson, Oviedo, Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell, Contreras.
Germany: Neuer, Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Rau, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Fullkrug.
Prediction
Germany may be faltering in this competition so far but they have enough quality to get over a Costa Rican side thrashed by Spain only a week or so ago. Costa Rica 0-2 Germany.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies