Costa Rica have got form when it comes to sending illustrious nations home from World Cups and their coach Luis Fernando Suarez says it might be something in the Los Ticos genes.

The Central Americans were given no chance when they were drawn with Italy and England eight years ago in Brazil but ended up topping the group as the two heavyweights went home. Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals that year, losing to the Netherlands on penalties.

Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point and they can still escape from the group with a win here – though they would also need Spain to avoid defeat to Japan.

Costa Rica have three points on the board after beating Japan last time out, but their goal difference is terrible after a thrashing at the hands of Spain, at that means they must better Japan’s result against Spain in order to qualify.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Costa Rica vs Germany?

The Group E encounter takes place on Thursday 31 November at 7pm GMT.

How to watch

Costa Rica vs Germany will be broadcast live on TV channel ITV4 in the UK, as well as STV in Scotland. Viewers can live stream the game online via the ITVX website and app, and STV Player.

Team news

Costa Rican defender Francisco Calvo picked up a second yellow card against Japan and is suspended. Hansi Flick has no fresh injury concerns and must choose betweern Thomas Muller or Niclas Fullkrug in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Costa Rica: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Chacon, Watson, Oviedo, Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell, Contreras.

Germany: Neuer, Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Rau, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Fullkrug.

Prediction

Germany may be faltering in this competition so far but they have enough quality to get over a Costa Rican side thrashed by Spain only a week or so ago. Costa Rica 0-2 Germany.