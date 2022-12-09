Croatia vs Brazil LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from quarter-final fixture
Quarter-final clash as tournament favourites Brazil take on 2018 finalists Croatia
Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.
The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle.
Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 6-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.
The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
Croatia vs Brazil team changes
Zlatko Dalic makes two changes to the Croatia team that defeated Japan in a penalty shootout last time out. Borna Sosa returns at left back in place of Borna Barisic and Mario Pasalic is given the nod up top ahead of Bruno Petkovic.
Brazil are unchanged.
Croatia vs Brazil line-ups
Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Pasalic, Perisic
Brazil XI: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison
A clash of styles
Croatia and Brazil could not be more different in their style of play. The Europeans keep a tight shape, try to maintain possession and don’t overcommit men up the pitch in search of a goal prefering instead to secure their own defence and keep clean sheets (if possible).
Brazil, meanwhile, pass the ball fluidly and quickly. They’re pacey out wide and skillfully adept and taking players on. At times versus South Korea they were playing with a 4-2-4 formation to keep the ball inside the final third and none of their attacking players are afraid to shoot.
If Croatia back themselves to keep teams quiet then Brazil back themselves to outscore anyone. It’ll be interesting to see which gameplan comes out on top today.
‘Tremendous’ effort from transitional Croatia
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says that his team’s World Cup run has been "tremendous".
Only four of the players who started the defeat to France in the 2018 final were in Dalic’s starting XI against Japan in Monday’s last-16 game.
"This is a new national team. We have 18 new players who were not here four years ago," said the manager.
"In 2018 we had a national team that had been playing together for 10 years. They were playing in the best leagues and for the best clubs.
"We need time to mature but I believe that for us to be here at this World Cup among the best eight teams in the world is tremendous."
Brazil team send well wishes to Pele
Brazilian legend Pele, who won the World Cup three times for Brazil, is currently in hospital as he recovers from a respiratory infection and continues treatment for colon cancer.
Following the team’s 4-1 victory over South Korea last time out Neymar carried a banner onto the pitch that he and his team-mates posed with to send a message of support to Pele and his family.
“It’s tough to talk about Pele with what he is going through,“ Neymar told reporters aftwards. “We wish he can get well soon. We hope we made him feel a bit more comfortable with the banner and with the victory.”
Croatia prepared to go the distance again to disrupt Brazil’s World Cup rhythm
There is an argument that says Brazil against Croatia is the most imbalanced of the four quarter-finals, that says a World Cup giant should swat aside a small nation punching above its weight without fuss. It could be tempting to jump ahead at this point, to trace the lines and feel a jolt of anticipation at the possibility of Brazil colliding with Argentina in the semi-finals, should all go to form.
But the beauty of a World Cup is that each stage is its own distinct challenge, and for all Brazil’s momentum, Croatia are their first serious test. That is not to disparage those who’ve come before: Serbia and Switzerland made decent fists of their group-stage defeats, Cameroon beat a much-changed XI, before Brazil blitzed South Korea in the last-16. But now there are eight nations left, and Tite’s favourites finally face a battle-hardened team who know exactly what it takes to grind through the knockout rounds.
If this is to be a match of moments, a night lit up by pieces of individual magic, then we already know it will be Brazil’s game, samba-ing their way into the semi-finals. Croatia have a different recipe for success: seven of their past eight knockout ties at major tournaments lasted a full 120 minutes; five of those went to penalties and their past four World Cup knockout wins all went to extra time. If Croatia are going to beat Brazil on Friday night, they will almost certainly need to duck and weave and find a way to last the distance.
Croatia have more experience of extra time than any other side left at the World Cup, a potential asset as they prepare to take on swaggering favourites Brazil in Friday’s quarter-final
World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil
The two games in the first half of the draw will be played today as Croatia kick things off when they face Brazil in the 3pm match before a blockbuster clash between Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands and an Argentina side featuring Lionel Messi.
Depending on the results, these games could mean that there is an all South American semi-final between Argentina and Brazil or similarly a fully European one if Croatia and the Netherlands get through,
We’re at the stage of the competition where the matches become hard to predict but Tite’s Brazil should have enough firepower first up to get past Croatia - especially after their 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the previous round.
World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil
Prediction
Brazil are on a roll and produced arguably the half of the tournament with their four-goal showing against South Korea, while Croatia could well be feeling the effects of fatigue after 120 minutes against Japan. Never count out the 2018 finalists and their never-say-die attitude, but the Selecao and their vast array of attacking talent should come out on top on this occasion. Brazil 2-0 Croatia.
World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil
Early team news
Croatia’s Borna Sosa missed the last-16 clash against Japan due to illness and, assuming a full recovery, he could return to the starting XI at left-back instead of Borna Barisic. Josip Stanisic also missed the last game due to a muscle injury and his inclusion in the squad is touch-and-go.
Brazil boss Tite is unlikely to change his starting XI. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have already been ruled out of the rest of the tournament while Alex Sandro continues to be a doubt with a hip issue, in which case Danilo is set to deputise once more. Neymar came through the South Korea win unscathed following his ankle injury.
World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil
The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Friday 9 December.
The quarter-final will take place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.
