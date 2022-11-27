Croatia vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Luka Modric and Alphonso Davies start
Canada will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose to Croatia
Croatia face Canada in their second Group F match at the World Cup with the hopes of earning their first win after being held to a goalless draw against Morocco last time out. The 2018 World Cup finalists were far from their best in that opening game and will be focused on getting the job done against Canada.
However, that will be a tricky task. As Belgium found out in their opener, this Canadian team is full of young, spirited talent that utilises pace and pressing to their advantage. They were the more aggressive team against the Belgians and were left ruing Alphonso Davies’ missed penalty as they eventually lost 1-0.
Both managers stressed the importance of moving forward following those opening games. Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic is dealing increased expectations following his team’s incredible run at the previous tournament whilst Canada manager John Herdman wants his players to build on their impressive performance.
If Canada lose today they are out of the World Cup, but a victory will put qualification to the knockout stages in their hands ahead of a final group game against Morocco on Thursday.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Croatia vs Canada
John Herdman believes his Canada side proved they belong at the World Cup after they outshone Belgium only to slip to a narrow defeat.
Playing in their first World Cup in 36 years, Canada more than held their own and Herdman said: “They showed tonight that they do belong here.
“It has been a long time since we have been back, our fans were football fans, they really tried to own the stadium tonight.
“They (the fans) walked away proud I’m sure, proud and feeling like we are a footballing nation. We came into the game with a couple of goals, the first was to play fearless and the second goal was to entertain.
“We had some other goals – to create some firsts, but we never got to those moments. I think at times it was one pass too many around the box. I’m not going to criticise them because when you outshoot Belgium I can’t complain too much.
“Sometimes it is your night and sometimes it is not. They made a commitment to themselves before they went out there tonight.”
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
By Ben Burrows at the Thumama Stadium
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it and after collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.
Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure in charge but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you suspect he may have a new low bar.
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
Belgium 0-2 Morocco: The Atlas Lions haven’t made it out of the group stage since 1986 but after a famous win over the world’s second-ranked side that could soon change
Croatia vs Canada
Here are the Group F standings
1) Morocco - 4 points
2) Belgium - 3 points
3) Croatia - 1 point
4) Canada - 0 points
Croatia vs Canada:
Incredible. Huge result in Group F as Morocco have BEATEN Belgium 2-0.
It blows the group wide open, but does not change anything ahead of this afternoon’s match.
Canada will still be knocked out if they lose to Croatia, who cannot qualify today.
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Belgium will join France in last 16 if they defeat Morocco
Croatia vs Canada: Team news!
Both teams have made one change from their opening game as Croatia and Canada search for their first win of the World Cup.
Marko Livaja starts ahead of Nikola Vlasic for Croatia while Canada bring in Cyle Larin for Junior Hoilett.
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Livaja, Kramaric, Perisic
Canada: Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Davies; Buchanan, Larin; David
Croatia vs Canada
Sometimes the scoreline simply does not tell the whole story. Semi-finalists in 2018, the top-ranked team in the world for more than three years, Belgium duly beat a Canada side absent from this stage since 1986. Most expected them to; just not like this.
Because Belgium were dismal in victory, Canada marvellous in defeat.
They were denied by moments of brilliance in either penalty box, whether Michy Batshuayi’s wonderful winner or Thibaut Courtois’ terrific penalty save. The points will go to Roberto Martinez, but the plaudits should belong to John Herdman, whose underdogs made this a memorable occasion.
In 2022, as in 1986, Canada are pointless and goalless in the World Cup but, from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland, from the 49th parallel to the Arctic Circle, theirs was a performance to be proud of.
Vibrant Canada made to rue missed chances as Belgium earn narrow win
Belgium 1-0 Canada: Alphonso Davies’ effort from the spot was saved by Thibaut Courtois before Michy Batshuayi scored against the run of play just before the break
Croatia vs Canada
If Croatia are to match the heroics of four years ago in Russia in Qatar, they will have to make their own bit of history after opening their tournament with a frustrating stalemate with Morocco.
The Croatians have now failed to win their opening match of a World Cup on four of their six appearances. Following the other three they failed to make it out of their group.
Losing finalists last go around, Luka Modric and co. have high hopes again and with many of the heroes of that famous run suiting up one more time for a last dance, there is still every chance they could do it. But this result, a 0-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium to begin Group F, and the performance to go with it was far from what they were looking for. Indeed it will be group rivals Belgium and Canada who are happiest with the outcome here.
Croatia miss chance to ignite World Cup bid after Morocco stalemate
Morocco 0-0 Croatia: Luka Modric and co were left frustrated at the Al Bayt Stadium in a result that will please Group F rivals Belgium and Canada
Croatia vs Canada
Wow - HUGE goal in Group F as Morocco take the lead against Belgium!
There’s just 20 minutes or so left to play in that one, which could have huge ramifications for both Croatia and Canada here.
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest updates
Belgium will join France in last 16 if they defeat Morocco
Prediction and odds ahead of Croatia vs Canada
Croatia win: 11/10
Canada win: 12/5
Draw: 5/2
Prediction
Canada looked sharp and slick despite defeat by Belgium and they can hurt an aging Croatian team. Croatia 1-1 Canada.
Early team news ahead of Croatia vs Canada
Nikola Vlasic is available despite coming off at half-time in Croatia’s opening match. Canada have no fresh injury worries and 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson is in line to earn his 100th cap.
Predicted line-ups
Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.
Canada: Borjan, Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin, David.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies