Croatia and Canada meet at the Khalifa International Stadium both searching for their first win of this 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.

Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic was keen not to look back when he spoke to reporters following the draw at Al Bayt Stadium, with the need to move forward a repeated refrain.

“Four and a half years have passed and Croatia has almost a whole new national team ... we cannot draw comparisons between the two generations of players,” he said. “This is another World Cup we have prepared. We know we are good, we know we can do it. We are prepared to fight on.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Croatia vs Canada?

The match kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.

Nikola Vlasic is available despite coming off at half-time in Croatia’s opening match. Canada have no fresh injury worries and 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson is in line to earn his 100th cap.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Canada: Borjan, Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin, David.

Odds

Croatia win: 11/10

Canada win: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Prediction

Canada looked sharp and slick despite defeat by Belgium and they can hurt an aging Croatian team. Croatia 1-1 Canada.