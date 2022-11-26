Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.

Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.

“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder Jonathan Osorio said. “There was also the best goalkeeper in the world in net he had to put it past.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Croatia vs Canada?

The match kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.

Time news

Nikola Vlasic is available despite coming off at half-time in Croatia’s opening match. Canada have no fresh injury worries and 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson is in line to earn his 100th cap.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Canada: Borjan, Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin, David.

Odds

Croatia win: 11/10

Canada win: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Prediction

Canada looked sharp and slick despite defeat by Belgium and they can hurt an aging Croatian team. Croatia 1-1 Canada.