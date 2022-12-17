✕ Close Fifa chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup 2022 third-place play-off in Qatar.

Luka Modric is likely to be playing his final game at the World Cup, while the Atlas Lions look to end a historic tournament on a high note despite disappointment midweek against France.

There’s speculation too surrounding the star-studded final as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi go head-to-head at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Karim Benzema’s rumoured return has been quashed by Didier Deschamps, but there are still concerns over his team selection with illness impacting the preparation for Les Bleus.

Follow all the latest news surrounding Argentina vs France, plus the team news and build-up for Croatia vs Morocco below: