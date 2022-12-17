World Cup news LIVE: Argentina vs France final latest team news plus Croatia vs Morocco build-up
The Atlas Lions look to complete a historic World Cup in the third-place play-off
Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup 2022 third-place play-off in Qatar.
Luka Modric is likely to be playing his final game at the World Cup, while the Atlas Lions look to end a historic tournament on a high note despite disappointment midweek against France.
There’s speculation too surrounding the star-studded final as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi go head-to-head at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
Karim Benzema’s rumoured return has been quashed by Didier Deschamps, but there are still concerns over his team selection with illness impacting the preparation for Les Bleus.
Follow all the latest news surrounding Argentina vs France, plus the team news and build-up for Croatia vs Morocco below:
Didier Deschamps’ most masterful work has been uniting a divided football nation
Liberte, Egalite, Dynastie? A particularly prominent Parisian believes so. “Over the past 20 years you can say France is the top footballing country in the world,” Walid Regragui said. “They have the best players and the best coaches and they are the best team in the world.”
As France approach their fourth final in the last seven World Cups, aiming to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, perhaps football is coming home. The World Cup, after all, was created by a Frenchman, Jules Rimet. As Didier Deschamps bids to join Pele in the select band of the three-time winners, a second Frenchman has come to assume a similar importance in the competition. France’s success owes much to one man, captain in 1998, manager in 2018 and 2022, on the brink of history again.
Final preview: Messi vs Mbappe sees immoral World Cup set for an immortal conclusion
Ahead of a fixture of such a scale that it can overcome most players, a figure as experienced as Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he needs to tell his squad. He’s been here before, after all, as a captain and then as the victorious manager in the last World Cup. Deschamps may have all the composure that comes with potentially being just the second coach in history to retain the trophy, but he is well aware that some players start to feel an anxious energy they can’t contain, with the knowledge that every individual could go down in history - for good or bad - infusing every moment.
The 2022 World Cup final stands out because it is a rare deciding match between two of the great stars of the age
World Cup third-place play-off: Morocco vs Croatia
Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the World Cup third-place play-off as Morocco take on Croatia.
We’ll have live updates for the game at the Khalifa International Stadium, along with build-up to tomorrow’s big final.
The Atlas Lions ran out of steam when they faced France in the semi-finals, while Croatia was outclassed by Lionel Messi and Argentina.
There’s a chance at redemption here and to secure the bronze medal.
There should also be opportunities for some of the players less used throughout the tournament, which traditionally means more goals and a more expansive game from both teams.
