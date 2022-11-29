✕ Close 'Senegal want to continue this adventure' - Cisse on Ecuador showdown

Ecuador have a slight advantage over Senegal as the two teams collide in a winner-takes-all clash in Group A this afternoon. The South American side have four points meaning they only need a draw to progress to the last 16 ahead of their opponents. Senegal, who have three points thanks to a 3-1 victory over Qatar, need to win to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds.

If Ecuador versus Senegal ends in a draw there is also a slim chance the African champions would go through ahead of the Netherlands but only if Louis van Gaal’s team are beaten by two goals or more when they take on Qatar.

Both matches in Group A will take place simultaneously with the Netherlands favourites to top the group and Ecuador next in line to go through although Senegal have shown enough promise to shake up that equation.

Today’s game is set to be an intriguing contest. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia is in fantastic form having scored all three of their goals so far. If he plays he’ll be up against Chelsea duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy who will have their sights set on a first clean sheet to aid Senegal’s chances of progressing.

