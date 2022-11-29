Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Enner Valenica starts in Group A decider
A place in the last 16 is at stake as Ecuador face Senegal in their final game of the group stages
Ecuador have a slight advantage over Senegal as the two teams collide in a winner-takes-all clash in Group A this afternoon. The South American side have four points meaning they only need a draw to progress to the last 16 ahead of their opponents. Senegal, who have three points thanks to a 3-1 victory over Qatar, need to win to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds.
If Ecuador versus Senegal ends in a draw there is also a slim chance the African champions would go through ahead of the Netherlands but only if Louis van Gaal’s team are beaten by two goals or more when they take on Qatar.
Both matches in Group A will take place simultaneously with the Netherlands favourites to top the group and Ecuador next in line to go through although Senegal have shown enough promise to shake up that equation.
Today’s game is set to be an intriguing contest. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia is in fantastic form having scored all three of their goals so far. If he plays he’ll be up against Chelsea duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy who will have their sights set on a first clean sheet to aid Senegal’s chances of progressing.
Follow all the action from this Group A decider with our live blog below:
Leading from the front
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia has scored six World Cup goals for Ecuador, twice as many as any other player (Agustin Delgado has three). He’s scored those six goals from just nine shots on target.
Valencia has also scored each of Ecuador’s last six goals at the World Cup, the first player to do so for a single nation since Oleg Salenko for Russia in 1994.
He could become the first player in World Cup history to score seven goals in a row for a nation.
Can Ecuador qualify?
If they avoid defeat, Ecuador will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the second time in their history, also doing so in the 2006 edition in Germany.
It would also be the first time they’ve gone through an entire group stage unbeaten.
The South American team would also likely face England in the last 16 too.
Ecuador vs Senegal prediction
Senegal have nothing to lose as they look to progress to the last-16 while Ecuador can afford to draw.
The fitness of Enner Valencia could be pivotal though even without their main man, the South Americans showed enough quality against the Netherlands to merit their favourites tag here.
Ecuador 2-1 Senegal.
Advantage Ecuador?
This is Ecuador’s first World Cup match against an African nation.
Opponents Senegal are winless in both of their previous World Cup games against South American sides, with both of these coming in the final group game of a tournament (3-3 against Uruguay in 2002, 0-1 against Colombia in 2018).
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.
“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”
The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.
Anyone who has been in Doha for the first week of this World Cup would have had many similar stories pass in front of their eyes. The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said on Sunday that there had been six cases of migrant worker abuse reported in that time alone.
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore, but that is unavoidable, given they are utterly essential to the running of this tournament.
Ecuador vs Senegal team changes
Ecuador make two changes from their match against the Netherlands with Alan Franco and Carlos Gruezo coming into the midfield for Jackson Porozo and the suspended Jhegson Mendez.
Senegal, meanwhile, make three changes for the must-win Group A finale as Aliou Cisse brings in forward Iliman Ndiaye, Pape Gueye and Pathe Ciss.
Louis van Gaal again critical of Dutch display against ‘much better’ Ecuador
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was again unimpressed by his side’s ability to maintain ball possession as they had to cling on for a point against Ecuador.
The Oranje scored early through a bullet strike from PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo but that was one of only two efforts on target they had in the whole match.
Ecuador in contrast put in a barnstorming display and were unlucky to come away with only a draw, as captain Enner Valencia seized on a rebound to score his third goal of the tournament early in the second half.
Louis van Gaal again critical of Dutch display against ‘much better’ Ecuador
The 1-1 draw between the sides leaves Group A as a three-way fight for two last 16 places heading into Tuesday’s final round of games
Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro hopes ‘feisty’ Enner Valencia is fit to face Senegal
Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro is confident captain and talisman Enner Valencia will be fit and firing for his side’s decisive final World Cup group game against Senegal.
Former West Ham and Everton striker Valencia has scored all three of Ecuador’s goals in the tournament so far but is carrying a knee injury.
The 33-year-old struck twice in the 2-0 opening-night win over hosts Qatar and then grabbed the vital equaliser in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.
Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro hopes ‘feisty’ Enner Valencia is fit to face Senegal
The striker has a knee issue.
Who will reach last 16?
It is rare that the final matches of the World Cup group stages hold any weight but this tournament is set for some fireworks.
Today alone three teams from Group A - Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands - can all make it into the last 16 before this evening’s matches have all four teams in Group B - including England and Wales - in with a chance of making the knockout stages.
Both Group A fixtures kick off simultaneously at 3pm and will set the stage for high drama to come as the group stages come to a close this week.
Ecuador vs Senegal line-ups
Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Estrada, Valencia
Senegal XI: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo, Ciss, P. Gueye, Ndiaye, I. Gueye, Sarr, Dia
