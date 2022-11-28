Jump to content

Ecuador vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the Group A meeting

Sports Staff
Monday 28 November 2022 18:22
Qatar’s World Cup run ends with defeat against Senegal

Ecuador have the edge in their winner-takes all clash against Senegal on Tuesday with the African nation needing to win to progress to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Ecuador held the Netherlands to a draw on Friday and are now on four points after two games, having beaten hosts Qatar in the tournament opener last week.

Senegal lost to Holland in their first match but did beat Qatar 3-1 to remain in the hunt for a knockout spot.

This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Netherlands are firm favourites against Qatar, who are already out of their own World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ecuador vs Senegal?

The match takes place on Tuesday 29 November at 3pm (GMT) at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV4. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITVX app, formerly known as ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Ecuador are sweating on the fitness of their captain and talisman Enner Valencia, who went off on a stretcher in the final moments of the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands with a knee injury. Brighton’s Jeremy Sarmiento or Kevin Rodriguez are the obvious replacements should Valencia not be fit.

Ecuador are sweating on the fitness of their captain and talisman Enner Valencia

(Getty Images)

As for Senegal, they have no injury concerns and are likely to stick with a similar XI to the one which beat Qatar - with the likes of Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr involved.

Predicted line-ups

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Porozo, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Mendez, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Sarmiento; Estrada

Senegal XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye, Diatta; Dia, Diedhiou

Odds

Ecuador win: 29/20

Senegal win: 21/10

Draw: 21/10

Via Betfair

Prediction

Senegal have nothing to lose as they look to progress to the last-16 while Ecuador can afford to draw. The fitness of Valencia could be pivotal though even without their main man, the South Americans showed enough quality against the Netherlands to merit their favourites tag here. Ecuador 2-1 Senegal.

Comments

