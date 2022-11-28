Ecuador vs Senegal prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ecuador have the advantage going into their final Group A clash against Senegal, who need to win to progress to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup.

The South American side are on four points from two games, having beaten Qatar on the tournament’s opening day and drawing 1-1 to the Netherlands on Friday.

Senegal, crucially, lost to the Netherlands on Monday and although the African side beat Qatar, they need another three points to progress to the knockout stage in Qatar.

This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Netherlands are firm favourites against Qatar, who are already out of their own World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ecuador vs Senegal?

The match takes place on Tuesday 29 November at 3pm (GMT) - 6pm local time - at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV4. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITVX app, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Ecuador are sweating on the fitness of their captain and talisman Enner Valencia, who went off on a stretcher in the final moments of the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands with a knee injury. Brighton’s Jeremy Sarmiento or Kevin Rodriguez are the obvious replacements should Valencia not be fit.

As for Senegal, they have no injury concerns and are likely to stick with a similar XI to the one which beat Qatar - with the likes of Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr involved.

Predicted line-ups

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Porozo, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Mendez, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Sarmiento; Estrada

Senegal XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye, Diatta; Dia, Diedhiou

Odds

Ecuador win: 29/20

Senegal win: 21/10

Draw: 21/10

Prediction

Senegal have nothing to lose as they look to progress to the last-16 while Ecuador can afford to draw. The fitness of Valencia could be pivotal though even without their main man, the South Americans showed enough quality against the Netherlands to merit their favourites tag here. Ecuador 2-1 Senegal.