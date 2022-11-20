England vs Iran predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and Iran meet at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday afternoon, with the Three Lions aiming to start their Group B campaign by picking up three points.

England and their opponents on Monday are joined in the group by USA and Wales, teams that should not be overlooked and whose presence in this pool will further drive England to fiercely pursue a win here.

A strong start for Gareth Southgate’s side would relieve some pressure and position them well to top the group as they seek to go one further than last year’s Euros final, where they fell to Italy on penalties.

Can England avoid an upset and gain early momentum as they look to end a 56-year wait for a major men’s trophy in this country?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

England vs Iran will kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Monday 21 November.

The Group B match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

How can I watch it?

BBC One will air the game live, and it will also be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

The Independent, meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

England’s James Maddison has been battling a knee problem (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

James Maddison spent some of this week training alone, having been substituted in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham before the international break. Struggling with a knee issue, the midfielder could well miss out here.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has confirmed that he will be absent for this match, but the right back expects to be fit in time for England’s next outing – against USA.

Kalvin Phillips was included in Southgate’s squad despite having barely taken to the pitch for Man City this season, so it would be surprising if he started in the Three Lions’ midfield here.

Meanwhile, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun was injured in the run-up to the tournament and has been trying to prove his fitness since, meaning his participation against England is up in the air.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Foden, Sterling, Kane

IRN - Beiranvand, Moharrami, Kanaanizadegan, Pouraliganji, Hajsafi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Noorollahi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ansarifard

Odds

England – 1/3

Iran – 11/1

Draw – 18/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Iran will likely sit back and look to frustrate England, hoping for a draw or even a platform to snatch a narrow win. The Three Lions should, however, have the quality to break down Iran; it may just be a matter of whether they can create an opening early or later in the game. If England strike early, Iran will be forced to change tack, which could well see them torn apart. England 4-0 Iran.