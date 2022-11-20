Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England take on Iran on Monday as both sides begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns in Qatar.

England will naturally be favourites for this Group B tie, though anything can happen in competions like this, and a draw or loss for the Three Lions here would hardly mark their first misstep at the first hurdle of a World Cup.

That said, Gareth Southgate’s team began their last bid for a world championship with a victory over Tunisia four years ago, and the former England midfielder will hope for similar success against Iran.

The two nations are joined by USA and Wales in Group B – tricky opponents whose presence will further motivate England and Iran to get off to a good start at the other’s expense.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

England vs Iran will kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Monday 21 November.

The Group B match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

How can I watch it?

BBC One will air the game live, and it will also be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

The Independent, meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

England’s James Maddison has been battling a knee problem (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

James Maddison spent some of this week training alone, having been substituted in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham before the international break. Struggling with a knee issue, the midfielder could well miss out here.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has confirmed that he will be absent for this match, but the right back expects to be fit in time for England’s next outing – against USA.

Kalvin Phillips was included in Southgate’s squad despite having barely taken to the pitch for Man City this season, so it would be surprising if he started in the Three Lions’ midfield here.

Meanwhile, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun was injured in the run-up to the tournament and has been trying to prove his fitness since, meaning his participation against England is up in the air.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Foden, Sterling, Kane

IRN - Beiranvand, Moharrami, Kanaanizadegan, Pouraliganji, Hajsafi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Noorollahi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ansarifard

Odds

England – 1/3

Iran – 11/1

Draw – 18/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Iran will likely sit back and look to frustrate England, hoping for a draw or even a platform to snatch a narrow win. The Three Lions should, however, have the quality to break down Iran; it may just be a matter of whether they can create an opening early or later in the game. If England strike early, Iran will be forced to change tack, which could well see them torn apart. England 4-0 Iran.