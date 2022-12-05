World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Senegal reaction as Raheem Sterling leaves camp to return to UK
The Three Lions play France in a World Cup quarter-final next Saturday, but Sterling’s future involvement in Qatar is now in doubt
England swept Senegal aside in the Qatar World Cup last 16 to set up a quarter-final against France next Saturday.
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Sakascored the goals for the Three Lions, but now Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus, the current champions, pose an entirely different challenge to Gareth Southgate’s men. Mbappe hit a double, while Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer in the 3-1 victory over Poland.
It was not all good news for England though, as Raheem Sterling opted to head home for a family matter, leaving his future involvement in Qatar in doubt. Follow all the reaction from England vs Senegal and build-up :
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there.
Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.
Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident.
Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much time and “space” as he needs, with the 27-year-old understandably concerned for the well-being of his children.
Sterling’s partner and children were at home when armed intruders broke in on Saturday night, with the forward missing England’s match against Senegal to return to London
Harry Kane under no illusions of challenge England face against France
Captain Harry Kane is expecting a “really tough evening” when England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Goals from Kane, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka sealed an all-too-comfortable win over Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.
Next up is the quarter-finals and a meeting with the defending champions.
After cruising through the last-16, Kane is under no illusions as to the challenge his side will face on Saturday.
“It was a solid performance, we took our chances,” he said of the 3-0 win. “France are a great team, they’re reigning world champions. It’s going to be really tough evening.”
Kane scored as England beat Senegal to advance to the quarter-finals in Qatar
England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckled
England make a straight line for the quarter-finals. And then another. And another. That is perhaps the best way to describe this coruscating 3-0 win over Senegal, driven by Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, as Gareth Southgate’s side reached a third successive quarter-final in major tournaments.
It is only the third time England have managed that in history, which points to how the manager has made a virtue of navigating knock-out rounds. Harry Kane meanwhile seems to rise to them, given this was the second successive tournament where he got his first goal after the group stage.
Such a quality really shouldn’t be dismissed given the difficulty other heavyweight teams have had, not to mention previous England sides. Some of their predecessors might well have panicked under the pressure Senegal created in the opening half-hour, but it brought the opposite response out of Southgate’s players – especially Bellingham.
England vs Senegal result, final score and World Cup highlights
