When do England play next after beating Senegal at the World Cup?
The Three Lions will take on France in the quarter-finals
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal.
The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.
Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far.
Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.
England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.
It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.
From there, one of Spain, Portugal, Morocco or Switzerland will be waiting in the semi-finals.
