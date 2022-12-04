England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
Follow all the latest team news, predictions and build-up as England begin their World Cup knockout campaign against Senegal tonight
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.
In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other tournament contenders. Despite the boos that followed the goalless draw with the USA, England thrashed both Iran and Wales and finished the group stage as the tournament’s top scorers. Marcus Rashford’s double against Wales has given Southgate a selection headache, with Phil Foden also pushing for another start against Senegal.
This is England’s first meeting with Senegal, who remain a threat despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane. Senegal are the champions of Africa and reached the last 16 by defeating Ecuador in a crunch clash in Group A. Aliou Cisse’s side are experienced and know how to deliver on the big stage, while the Lions of Teranga will be motivated by the chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second time.
Follow all the build-up to England vs Senegal and latest World Cup news with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Some housekeeping as the build-up to England’s last-16 tie with Senegal continues.
In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game on ITV1 on TV and ITVX online with coverage starting at 6pm.
For those in the US, the match will be broadcast on FS1 in English and in Spanish on Telemundo.
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has been suffering with illness in he run-up to their World Cup last-16 clash against England.
The former Birmingham and Portsmouth man led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year before guiding them out of the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.
Twenty years ago Cisse was part of the squad which shocked holders France in the opening game before eventually losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.
The 46 year-old was missing from his media duties on Saturday, the day before the fixture against England in Al Khor, having also been unable to take training on Friday.
“He has been sick for a couple of days now,” said assistant coach Regis Bogaert, who replaced Cisse at the press conference.
“He let us take charge of training yesterday, obviously with his instructions to the players.
“Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10pm he will be there with the team.
“I can confirm he is sick and has a bit of a temperature, that is why we have to be careful with his situation.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
England and Southgate’s confidence is borne out of the success at last year’s Euros and the surprising run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.
“I guess the biggest thing is the expectation levels and the satisfaction levels,” Southgate said of the difference to 2018. “In Russia, when we qualified from the group stage, we were probably more excited than we were this time.
“Although we enjoyed the win against Wales. You’ve got to enjoy your wins because, if you don’t enjoy those, then there’s not a lot of point being in this, frankly.
“And then, of course, everything was geared around first knockout win for 10 years, so that was almost our objective in Russia.
“We have to take a step at a time, the same thing. We talked about that from the beginning of the tournament. Our first objective was to qualify from the group. We knew we had three games to do that.
“There was an awful lot of noise after our second, but we stayed calm and on track, and we’ve qualified as well as anybody else has. But we’re now on to the more important part of the competition and we’ve got to get this bit right as well.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Southgate has some selection conundrums to consider ahead of the big match against Senegal.
Marcus Rashford, who could win his 50th cap, scored a brilliant brace in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales, when Phil Foden capped a fine performance with a goal.
Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka dropped to the bench, while Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson also played well having been brought into the England line-up.
“It’s a good position to be in,” Southgate said. “You want your players in confident mood and our forward players are.
“Of course you want to try to make the best possible decision, but in some respects I’m not sure there’s a right or a wrong. Whichever players we start with, we’re going to need the bench, we need the strength.
“They all offer different attributes and it’s just trying to get the balance of the team right and make the best possible decisions.
“But for us it’s great that we’ve got the whole squad fit and available, feeling good about themselves, but with that nice balance of knowing how difficult it was to get through this round in our last two tournaments.
“We know the quality of the opposition, but we’ve got belief in ourselves as well.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations, selection headaches and chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces at a challenging time as England face Senegal in the World Cup last-16.
All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.
England built on that performance by winning bronze at the following year’s Nations League before going on a memorable run to last year’s European Championship final at Wembley.
The heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy provides added motivation for Southgate’s players, who have the chance to lift the nation at what is a challenging time for so many.
“Part of the reason for doing the job is to bring happiness to others, frankly,” the England boss said. “Of course, we’ve got our own pride and we want to achieve professionally.
“But we have taken the country on two incredible journeys and you can feel that there’s the potential for another one and we want that to happen.
“We recognise the situation at home for everybody and we want to bring smiles to people’s faces as they get towards the end of this weekend.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal
