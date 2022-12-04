Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England battle Senegal for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford’s breathtaking double against the Welsh secured top spot for the Three Lions, while the Lions of Teranga held their nerve to beat Ecuador and advance behind the Netherlands.

“Definitely compared to Russia, I think there’s a different mentality about the whole group,” Southgate said. “There’s more belief. “Our objectives are different. There’s more expectation now, but more confidence and more experience of big matches.

“The spirit of the team is good, we’ve got most of the group on the pitch, which is fabulous for the dynamic of the group and actually no yellow cards I think as well, which is a really good position for us.”

Here’s all you need to know about the last 16 tie from Al Bayt Stadium:

When is it?

England vs Senegal is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, 4 December at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

How can I watch it?

England vs Senegal will be show live on ITV and STV in the UK, with coverage beginning at 6pm.

A live stream can be found on ITVX or STV Player or through each channel’s website.

Alternatively, you can follow minute-by-minute coverage from our live blog, which will be available here.

What is the team news?

Ben White has left the camp and flown home due to personal reasons. Otherwise, Gareth Southgate has a fully fit squad to choose from.

There are no shortage of selection dilemmas though, with Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden all pushing to retain their places over Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.

Kyle Walker’s fitness is a concern with another game so soon after a first start back since groin surgery, but the Man City star should edge out Kieran Trippier.

Cheikhou Kouyate is likely still missing for Senegal after being stretchered off against the Netherlands, while Idrissa Gana Gueye is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Mount, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Sterling

Senegal XI: E Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; N Mendy, Ciss, P Gueye; Ndiaye, Dia, I Sarr

Odds

England - 1/2

Draw - 3/1

Senegal - 6/1

Via Betfair

Prediction

The pressure and expectation is on England, a free hit almost for Senegal given Sadio Mane is absent. The Three Lions have extra strength in depth, which could prove vital late on, so we’ll lean towards a narrow win for England, 1-0.