England vs USA LIVE World Cup 2022: Team news, build-up and latest updates as Harry Kane fit to play
England take on the United States in their second Group B game of the World Cup on Friday evening
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team.
England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the USA at a World Cup. The USA famously defeated England at the 1950 World Cup, before Rob Green’s error resulted in a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.
The match begins at 10pm local time (7pm GMT) and will be live on ITV. For those in the US, it's 2pm ET/11pm PT and is being broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.
Follow all the latest England World Cup news ahead of the match against the USA, below.
World Cup 2022: Who is England vs USA official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.
The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.
The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.
He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.
In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed red cards in seven of them, as well as an array of yellow cards.
Who is the referee of England vs USA at the World Cup?
He is one of South America’s top referees
World Cup 2022: What time does England vs USA kick off today?
England know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.
Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.
USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four points potentially enough to go through depending on results elsewhere.
Bukayo Saka’s brilliant showing in the Three Lions’ opener surely means he’ll retain his place, with perhaps only injuries likely to see Gareth Southgate change his line-up.
When is England vs USA?
The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
What time does England vs USA kick off today?
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group B clash
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
England will qualify for the World Cup knockout phase if they beat the United States on Friday.
Here is a closer look at the side standing in the way of Gareth Southgate’s men.
United States in focus: What awaits England in Friday's World Cup clash?
A victory for Gareth Southgate’s side will secure qualification for the last-16.
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
England will qualify for the World Cup knockout phase if they beat the United States on Friday.
Ahead of the Group B clash in Al Khor, here are five of the main talking points.
England vs USA: Talking points ahead of Group B clash at World Cup
England can seal their place in the knockout stages with victory on Friday night
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
Iran’s football players sang their national anthem before facing Wales at the World Cup on Friday - after refusing to sing the anthem in their opening match against England earlier this week.
Iran’s fans booed and jeered the national anthem but unlike against England, the team’s players did not stay silent and sang the words of the anthem.
The initial protest against England was a significant act of defiance and unity with anti-government protesters following weeks of violent protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.
While the players sang the anthem before their match against Wales, the TV coverage of the match showed pictures of distraught Iran fans in the crowd at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.
Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Hennessey red card
Wales 0-2 Iran: Rouzbeh Cheshmi hit a 99th-minute winner and Ramin Rezaeian added a very late second after the Welsh ‘keeper was dismissed for a dangerous high challenge outside the box
“Don’t take me home” became an anthem of Wales in 2016 but the danger is they will soon be booking their flights. The latest of late drama felt a fatal blow to their hopes of extending their stay in Qatar, goals in the 98th and 101st minutes earning Iran the victory they thoroughly deserved but which thanks to a combination of the uprights, the most marginal of offsides and some inspired goalkeeping, they seemed set to be denied.
Yet Wayne Hennessey’s day will not be remembered for his stops from Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi, crucial as they seemed at the time.
Report from Wales vs Iran by Richard Jolly
Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Hennessey red card
Wales 0-2 Iran: Rouzbeh Cheshmi hit a 99th-minute winner and Ramin Rezaeian added a very late second after the Welsh ‘keeper was dismissed for a dangerous high challenge outside the box
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
Harry Maguire is away with England at a fascinating time for Manchester United, with the Glazer family announcing on Tuesday they were willing to sell just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was mutually terminated.
The skipper says he has found it easy to focus on national team matters despite there being “a lot of talk going off around the club”, and interestingly used his now former team-mate as an example for coping with flak.
“Of course as a footballer nobody likes being criticised, but I think it’s part and parcel of the game,” said Maguire, who feels fine after being substituted against Iran as he was feeling unwell.
“I’ve played with Cristiano Ronaldo for the last couple of years and he’s one of the greatest players ever to kick a football and he gets criticised day in, day out.
“So, if it’s going to happen to him and the position I’m in, I think it’s part and parcel of the game, especially the position that I’m in playing for Manchester United and the captain of Manchester United.
“With Cristiano playing and me being around him over the last couple of years, he’s the greatest player, for me, to ever kick a football and he gets criticised daily so it’s going to happen to each and every one of us.
“So, it’s part and parcel of the game. It’s something that you’ve got to go into training, do your best and that’s what I always tell myself. Just go in and do your best and that’s only what you can do.”
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
Harry Maguire says his self-belief never wavered amid poor performances and widespread criticism, although the England defender admits his lack of game time had him a little concerned over his World Cup place.
Last year the 29-year-old bounced back from an ankle injury to star during the run to the Euro 2020 final, earning himself a place in the team of the tournament.
But things have gone awry since then, with a wretched season for all involved with Manchester United followed by the captain enduring a challenging start to the current campaign.
Dropped after Erik ten Hag lost his first two matches in charge, the centre-back has only made seven more club appearances - a period that also saw him laid low by injury.
Those struggles led to questions over Maguire’s place in the World Cup squad and the defender admits there was a part of him, however small, that was concerned he would not make Gareth Southgate’s selection.
“Obviously being picked for your country is a huge privilege,” he said ahead of winning his 50th cap in Friday’s World Cup group game against the United States.
“It’s the pinnacle of anybody’s footballing career to play at major tournaments for your country, World Cups especially. It’s the biggest tournament in the world.
“Obviously you have fear of (not) being in a squad, but I had great belief over what I have done over the 49 caps I’ve played for England that I’ve earned the trust to be in the squad and be available for the team and the selection.”
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina had singled out England during a pre-tournament briefing - also open to the media - showing a clip of Kalvin Phillips blocking to create space in the box for Maguire to score in England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania last year.
The Italian said such a goal would be disallowed at the World Cup and Southgate said after the Iran win that he was “worried” about the potential ramifications of England being the team highlighted ahead of the finals and that he would seek “dialogue” with FIFA.
Asked on the eve of the Group B clash with the United States if that dialogue had started, he replied: “We put a report in. We haven’t heard anything back as yet.
“There was obviously a penalty given the next afternoon, so whether that was a consequence of our game being reviewed by the referees or not...it’s hard to say. But we haven’t had a response yet.
“The concern is the consistency. We know what we’ve got to do right and we know we risk being punished for certain things.
“I think for all the teams in the tournament, there is a worry when you’re not quite sure what’s going to be given and that uncertainty on the field and from the VAR as well.”
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
John Stones has known Harry Maguire for almost two decades and revealed the pair often share jokes over texts - meaning the Manchester City defender was in “no doubt” that his England team-mate would find his form at the World Cup.
The two centre-backs may cross the Manchester divide, with Maguire captaining Manchester United, but they are long-time friends and have built a fine understanding at the heart of Gareth Southgate’s defence.
Maguire has been dropped by United recently and was also jeered by a small section of England fans earlier in the year.
But Southgate kept his faith in the 29-year-old and it was repaid with a fine display in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday before Maguire went off with illness.
“First of all, no doubt at all,” Stones replied when asked if Maguire would settle in with England despite his club form.
“Harry hasn’t played much at his club, but to come in and play like he did - I don’t think anyone saw a bit of rust on him.
“That’s great credit to him and I’m so happy for him and everyone who played. As a player you want and need to be playing and have a good rhythm. But for him to come in to play as he did is credit to him.”
