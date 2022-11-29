World Cup 2022 - live: England vs Wales team news, start time and latest updates
England vs Wales latest team news and live updates from the World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022: Harry Kane eyes goalscoring record
Harry Kane is just two goals shy of Rooney’s all-time England goalscoring record and will have targeted surpassing the ex-Manchester United man during these finals.
Kieran Trippier, who is in line to collect his 40th senior cap in Tuesday’s game, reckons the mentality of such elite players is what sets them apart from their contemporaries.
“Harry behind the scenes, the way he conducts himself and leads by example, especially with the team we’ve got, and the young players,” he said.
“They look up to him and watch him: how he trains, how he recovers, how he prepares for games.
“And there’s no one better to watch, even I’m still watching him every day and learning stuff off him every day because I look up to him as well.”
World Cup 2022: England vs Wales team news
Gareth Southgate could make several changes to his side despite England’s strong position in Group B, with Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson set to make their first starts of the World Cup.
The duo are likely to come in for Kieran Trippier and Mason Mount, respectively. Elsewhere, Southgate is set to resist the temptation to rest captain Harry Kane ahead of the knockout stages but could make other changes in his attack.
Marcus Rashford is also tipped to start, as is Phil Foden, after he was controversially left on the bench during the goalless draw with the USA. England have no suspension risks as they have not received a single booking so far.
Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were poor in the 2-0 defeat but should stay in the side and Joe Allen could start after returning from the bench after injury.
Predicted line-ups
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford
Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Moore, Bale
World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale targets shock
Gareth Bale has insisted there is no reason Wales cannot pull off a shock and beat England in their final Group B fixture.
Having seen Japan, Saudi Arabia and Morocco already stun Germany, Argentina and Belgium, the Welsh talisman is targeting another surprise on Tuesday.
He said: “We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team, They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament.
“We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do.”
World Cup 2022: Miguel Delaney previews Wales vs England
England and Wales go head-to-head in a Battle of Britain clash with very different aims as the World Cup group stage reaches crunch point.
Gareth Southgate’s men need to avoid a heavy defeat to progress, while victory might even be enough for Wales to extend their stay in Qatar.
Brazil and Portugal did just that on Monday during an eventful day at the finals which saw Bruno Fernandes score twice and Son Heung-min left in tears.
Here’s Miguel Delaney’s preview:
England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions
Bragging rights aren’t the only thing on the line in the Group B clash – it is crucial to each nation’s hopes of reaching the Qatar World Cup knockouts
World Cup 2022: Downing Street supporting both teams
Downing Street said that Rishi Sunak would be supporting England in Tuesday’s World Cup match against Wales while also hoping that both teams can advance “as far as possible” in the competition.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously we want both teams to progress as far as possible. I think the Prime Minister personally is an England supporter.
“He’s talked about that before, but certainly we want both teams to progress as far as possible.”
World Cup 2022: England keen to move on from USA
England will top Group B with a win against Wales, having already thrashed Iran 6-2 and shared the spoils in a goalless draw with the United States.
The USA stalemate was met with jeers from the England supporters in the Al Bayt Stadium but Jordan Henderson believes the result is just part of the rollercoaster ride of tournament football.
“That is what tournament football gives you, we expect high things from ourselves and the fans expect big things from us as well with what we have done over the past few years,” he added.
“That is part and parcel of football, really. It’s how you deal with it. It’s going to be emotional, you’re going to have different challenges in front of you, certainly in tournament football, and it’s how you deal with them and hopefully we can deal with them in the right way.”
World Cup 2022: England don’t need any extra motivation
Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales.
The home nations clash in the World Cup on Tuesday, with England all-but through from Group B and Wales needing a win to stand any chance of joining their neighbours in the last 16.
Speaking ahead of the finals, Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he “couldn’t wait” to knock England out.
The Torquay-born Bournemouth forward added it “would be amazing” to eliminate Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar.
A video of Wales players celebrating England’s shock Euro 2016 exit to Iceland will also stoke the flames ahead of the clash at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
But Henderson is not interested in talking up the game beforehand and instead wants England to show their superiority on Tuesday night.
“For me, we don’t need extra motivation,” he said. “The motivation is to win games, and we’ll do our stuff on the pitch really, we will do our talking on the pitch, perform well and focus on what we’ve got to do, so that’s what we will do.”
World Cup 2022: England unlikely to rest Harry Kane
Gareth Southgate is unlikely to make wholesale changes as a result, but there has been talk in the build-up about the benefits of resting captain Harry Kane with the knockout phase in mind.
“Obviously we’re going to pick a team that we believe can win the game,” he said when asked about the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “That’s our priority always.
“He’s fine in terms of the knock he had, which even though we keep saying it’s his foot everybody keeps saying it’s his ankle. I don’t quite know why that is but it’s his foot. He’s trained well, the whole group has.”
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate not expecting more boos
Southgate expects full-hearted backing from England’s supporters despite boos greeting the final whistle against the USA.
“I’m not really sure what the thing in the stadium was because when we went over to our fans I thought they were really good at the end of the game,” he said.
“We know there’ll be a lot of supporters of both countries there. It’s going to be a cracking atmosphere.
“Our fans will be with us for sure. There’s no question about that.
“I think they know the journey this team has been on over the last two tournaments, in particular.
“We’re top of the group at the moment, still a bit to do to qualify. But, as I said earlier, if we can win this game, then we can win the group and that was the first objective when we set out at the start of the tournament.”
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate explains England vs Wales rivalry
Southgate seemed in relaxed mood at the pre-match press conference, with laughter filling the room at the Qatar National Convention Centre when asked to explain the rivalry.
“Well, basically they’re here and we’re right there!” he said with a smile. “There’s not a lot more I can say than that, really.
“It’s like any two countries whose borders are next to each other.
“There’s a competitive rivalry. For me, it’s a great sporting rivalry. It’s no more than that.
“That feeling might not be mutual, but I can understand that as well. I live in Yorkshire. They feel the same about the rest of England, so that’s where we’re at.
“It’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium and we’re really looking forward to the game.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies