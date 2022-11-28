Jump to content

England vs Wales predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group B clash in Qatar

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 28 November 2022 09:57
Comments
Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA

England may make changes when they face Wales in the deciding fixture of Group B in the World Cup.

England have all but reached the last 16 and it would take a four-goal defeat to Wales for Gareth Southgate’s side to be eliminated.

They will secure top spot in Group B with a win but England must also improve after their goalless draw with the USA.

Wales are on the verge of elimination and must beat England for the first time since 1984 in order to advance, while hoping that Iran and the USA draw.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 29 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. USA vs Iran will also kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is it on and where can I watch online?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on channel S4C in Wales.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate is not expected to make wholesale changes to his side despite England’s strong position in Group B.

The England manager is set to resist the temptation to rest captain Harry Kane ahead of the knockout stages but could make other changes in his attack.

Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to start, as will Phil Foden after he was controversially left on the bench during the goalless draw with the USA. Kyle Walker is also returning to full fitness and may be involved.

England have no suspension risks as they have not received a single booking so far.

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were poor in the 2-0 defeat but should stay in the side and Joe Allen could start after returning from the bench after injury.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Moore, Bale

Odds

England: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Wales: 7/1

Prediction

England need a performance following their goalless draw against the USA and if Wales were hoping to face a Three Lions side with nothing to play for they may be disappointed. England must take this seriously and pick up more momentum ahead of the knockouts. The odds look slim for Wales - on the evidence of the 2-0 defeat to Iran they do not look capable of holding out England for long, but Gareth Southgate’s side must improve to break the door down. England 3-0 Wales

