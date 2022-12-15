✕ Close World Cup: France battle past Morocco to set up thrilling final against Argentina

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.

World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani.

France and star forward Kylian Mbappe now face Argentina as they bid to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. Argentina defeated Croatia on Tuesday following an inspired performance from Messi, who has confirmed Sunday’s final will be his last World Cup match as he attempts to win football’s greatest prize for the first time in his career.

