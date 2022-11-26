France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Raphael Varane starts
France will qualify for the knockout rounds if they defeat Denmark
France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.
Their opponents, Denmark, where left frustrated in their first game of the competition as they were held to a goalless draw against African side Tunisia. Not even Christian Eriksen’s emotional return to the international stage – following his collapse during the Euros – could inspire the Danes to break through Tunisia’s solid defence.
Les Bleus will qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament should they sweep past Denmark this afternoon but they haven’t beaten today’s opponents since 2015.
Denmark are strong performers; they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and recently won both Nations League games against France whilst earning a 0-0 draw with the eventual champions in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. That form will give Denmark confidence heading into this tricky game as they search for their first win of the competition.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: France vs Denmark - Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats
France manager Didier Deschamps hopes his side learnt lessons from surprise Nations League defeats to Denmark ahead of Saturday’s World Cup 2022 clash in Doha.
The reigning champions go into the encounter leading the way in Group D after kicking off their title defence with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Australia. Yet Denmark, who began with a goalless draw against Tunisia, are bidding for a hat-trick of wins over Les Bleus, having already beaten them home and away this year.
“They are underestimated as a team,” Deschamps said. “We are talking about a four-month period where they beat us twice and made life very difficult for us. We will have to make sure that’s not the case (this weekend).
“It is not a question of revenge because we know the Danish players and they know us. They can change system from one match to the other and that can give us different types of difficulties.”
Deschamps will be forced into at least one change to the starting XI which began against Australia as Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is out of the rest of the tournament with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
His brother Theo Hernandez is expected to replace him, while Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane is fit to start but winger Kingsley Coman (hip) sat out Friday’s training session. Denmark won 2-1 in Paris in June before defeating the world champions 2-0 in Copenhagen at the end of September.
Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats
The world champions lost home and away to Denmark in the Nations League.
France vs Denmark: World Cup LIVE - Your starting XIs!
France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Raphael Varane back in the starting line-up for the reigning world champions!
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard
France vs Denmark: World Cup LIVE
France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies