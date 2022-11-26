Jump to content

France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group D clash

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 26 November 2022 07:02
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six

France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.

Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.

The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.

Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Denmark?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 as well as online on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury in France’s win against Australia. He was replaced by brother Theo Hernandez, who will continue to take his place. Raphael Varane may also start after returning to full fitness.

Thomas Delaney has been ruled out of Denmark’s World Cup campaign after he was taken off during the draw against Tunisia due to a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Damsgaard, Maehle; Eriksen, Skov Olsen; Dolberg

Odds

France: 4/5

Draw: 11/4

Denmark: 4/1

Prediction

Denmark may have won their last two games against France but they have both arrived in Qatar as different teams. Denmark looked a little stale in their opening draw against Tunisia while France looked revitalised against Australia. France 3-1 Denmark

