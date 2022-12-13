Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morocco are dreaming of a shock place in the World Cup final as they take on holders France in the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The African side beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to become the first team from their continent to reach the last four of a World Cup - and will be full of belief that they can force another upset.

France came through against England 2-1 on Saturday, with Olivier Giroud heading home the winner, and are the favourites to make a second consecutive World Cup final.

The winner of this clash will play the victor of Tuesday’s first semi-final, between Argentina and Croatia, in the final on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this semi-final clash.

When is France vs Morocco?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 14 December.

The semi-final will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.

What is the team news?

Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot are both doubtful against Morocco after missing collective training on Tuesday. Centre back Upamecano and Rabiot, who suffer from a cold, are on light training indoors, the French federation said. Upamecano had already missed Monday’s training session. Theo Hernandez is expected to start at left-back again, in the absence of brother Lucas, while Jules Kounde continues to be given the nod at right-back ahead of Benjamin Pavard. Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe will be France’s main men in attack once more.

There are injury headaches for Morocco coach Walid Regragui. Captain Romain Saiss had to be stretched off in the win against Portugal due to a hamstring injury and, despite insisting he will do everything possible to be fit, his availability is in serious doubt. West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd missed the quarter-final win after sustaining an adductor injury against Spain but is pushing to start - and will partner Yahia Attiyat Allah or Jawad El Yamiq. Back-up striker Walid Cheddira is suspended after his red card on Saturday, yet Hakim Ziyech should be fine to start.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco’s winner against Portugal (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Odds

France - 8/15

Morocco - 13/2

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 29/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

France, given their pedigree and array of stars, are the favourites here - but so were Spain and Portugal. Morocco have been the undeniable fairytale story in Qatar, becoming the first African team to reach the final four, and one thing their squad won’t be short of is belief. Morocco will fight till the end, but France should come out on top. Narrowly. France 1-0 Morocco (aet)