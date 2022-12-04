France vs Poland LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Kylian Mbappe leads Les Bleus
Kylian Mbappe’s France take on Robert Lewandowski’s Poland for a quarter-final spot, and a potential clash with England in the last eight
France play Poland at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. The reigning champions resume their title defence as Les Bleus look to book a place in the quarter-finals, and a potential meeting with England in the last eight.
France qualified for the knockout stages by finishing top of Group D, but were beaten by Tunisia last time out. Kylian Mbappe has been in sparkling form with three goals so far.
They face a Poland side who scraped through to the last 16 as runners-up of Group C, despite their defeat to Argentina. Robert Lewandowski’s side were the definition of anti-football in the 2-0 loss. Follow all the action with our live blog below
Deschamps not underestimating Poland
French boss, Didier Deschamps says that his players will not take a spot in the quarter-finals for granted and will be prepared and respectful against Poland this afternoon.
"Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant situations," Deschamps warned. "All the games are difficult, all the teams are good and prepared. The players all play in good leagues.
"This team [Poland] has had to defend in the first three games, defend a lot and they defend very well. They love it.
“They have a hardcore of players with good experience. You have to respect what this team does, they deserve to be there."
France vs Poland prediction
There are some last-16 ties will throw up teams bang in form against notoriously more established opponents on the tournament stage.
This is not one of them.
A first-choice French side, led by Kylian Mbappe, should have far too much for a Poland team who have yet to really impress despite qualfying from their group.
France 2-0 Poland
World Cup Golden Boot: Messi, Rashford, Mbappe and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022
The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022.
Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia.
Fifa hands out a gold, silver and bronze prize for goalscorers. Previously players with the same number of goals would share awards, but nowadays they are split by tie-breakers: first, who scored the fewest penalties; then who collected the most Fifa-approved assists; then who has played the fewest minutes.
World Cup Golden Boot: Who is the top goalscorer at Qatar 2022?
The race is on to win the 2022 World Cup’s Golden Boot
France vs Poland latest odds
As expected France are the odds of favourites to win today’s last-16 fixture and progress to the quarter-finals.
The reigning world champions were the first team to reach the knockout rounds and in Kylian Mbappe they have one of the most exciting stars at the tournament.
Here are the latest odds for the game:
France to win: 3/10
Poland to win: 11/1
Where to watch France vs Poland?
The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 4 December and will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer. The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.
France vs Poland early team news and predicted line-ups
Having made nine changes for the loss to Tunisia, Deschamps will revert to his strongest XI for this knockout tie, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris all expected to come back in. Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are likely to start in midfield.
The big question for Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz is who will start alongside Lewandowski up top. Arkadiusz Milik is pushing for a start, while names familiar to Premier League fans such as Matty Cash and Wojciech Szczesny should also be in that starting XI.
Predicted line-ups
France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik
France vs Poland - Qatar World Cup Round of 16
Welcome to Independent Sport’s World Cup last 16 coverage for France vs Poland.
It promises to be a fascinating test of Les Bleus’ resolve after an alarming loss to Tunisia last time out for what was essentially France ‘B’.
But Kylian Mbappe, poised to make a run at the Golden Boot, and in sparking form, can ignite this tournament further.
While Robert Lewandowski, now 34 years of age, may feel this is his final chance on this stage.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, analysis and discussion from the Al Thumama Stadium.
