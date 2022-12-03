The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
France vs Poland live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the last 16 clash on Sunday at the 2022 World Cup
World Cup holders France take on Robert Lewandowski’s Poland in the last-16 of the Qatar World Cup on Sunday afternoon.
Didier Deschamps’ side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game but still topped Group D, courtesy of earlier victories against Australia and Denmark - with Kylian Mbappe starring in both.
Poland, meanwhile, squeezed into the knockout-phase despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday; a victory against Saudi Arabia and point versus Mexico means they went through as Group C runners-up.
The winner of this match will face the victor of England’s last-16 clash against Senegal in the quarter-finals next Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is France vs Poland?
The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Sunday 4 December. It will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?
In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.
What is the team news?
Having made nine changes for the loss to Tunisia, Deschamps will revert to his strongest XI for this knockout tie, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris all expected to come back in. Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are likely to start in midfield.
The big question for Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz is who will start alongside Lewandowski up top. Arkadiusz Milik is pushing for a start, while names familiar to Premier League fans such as Matty Cash and Wojciech Szczesny should also be in that starting XI.
Predicted line-ups
France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik
Odds
France: 3/10
Poland: 11/1
Prediction
There are some last-16 ties will throw up teams bang in form against notoriously more established opponents on the tournament stage. This is not one of them. A first-choice French side, led by Mbappe, should have far too much for a Poland team who have yet to really impress despite qualfying from their group. France 2-0 Poland
