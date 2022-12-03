Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Poland will be eyeing a shock upset - in a World Cup full of them - when they take on France in the last-16 on Sunday afternoon.

The Poles, led by skipper Robert Lewandowski, were unimpressive in their 2-0 loss to Argentina but they did previously record a win against Saudi Arabia - they drew to Mexico in their tournament opener.

As for France, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris will return to the starting XI for this match after a much-changed side lost to Tunisia in their final Group C encounter.

The winner of this match will face the victor of England’s last-16 clash against Senegal in the quarter-finals next Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Poland?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Sunday 4 December. It will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.

What is the team news?

Having made nine changes for the loss to Tunisia, Deschamps will revert to his strongest XI for this knockout tie, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris all expected to come back in. Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are likely to start in midfield.

The big question for Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz is who will start alongside Lewandowski up top. Arkadiusz Milik is pushing for a start, while names familiar to Premier League fans such as Matty Cash and Wojciech Szczesny should also be in that starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik

Odds

France: 3/10

Poland: 11/1

Prediction

There are some last-16 ties will throw up teams bang in form against notoriously more established opponents on the tournament stage. This is not one of them. A first-choice French side, led by Mbappe, should have far too much for a Poland team who have yet to really impress despite qualfying from their group. France 2-0 Poland