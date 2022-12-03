Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France vs Poland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the last 16 clash

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 December 2022 11:22
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day thirteen

Poland will be eyeing a shock upset - in a World Cup full of them - when they take on France in the last-16 on Sunday afternoon.

The Poles, led by skipper Robert Lewandowski, were unimpressive in their 2-0 loss to Argentina but they did previously record a win against Saudi Arabia - they drew to Mexico in their tournament opener.

As for France, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris will return to the starting XI for this match after a much-changed side lost to Tunisia in their final Group C encounter.

The winner of this match will face the victor of England’s last-16 clash against Senegal in the quarter-finals next Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is France vs Poland?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET)  on Sunday 4 December. It will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.

What is the team news?

Having made nine changes for the loss to Tunisia, Deschamps will revert to his strongest XI for this knockout tie, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris all expected to come back in. Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are likely to start in midfield.

The big question for Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz is who will start alongside Lewandowski up top. Arkadiusz Milik is pushing for a start, while names familiar to Premier League fans such as Matty Cash and Wojciech Szczesny should also be in that starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik

Odds

France: 3/10

Poland: 11/1

Recommended

Prediction

There are some last-16 ties will throw up teams bang in form against notoriously more established opponents on the tournament stage. This is not one of them. A first-choice French side, led by Mbappe, should have far too much for a Poland team who have yet to really impress despite qualfying from their group. France 2-0 Poland

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in