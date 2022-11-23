Germany vs Japan LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates after Ilkay Gundogan nets penalty
Hansi Flick’s side face underdogs Japan in Group E as both teams begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns
Germany and Japan meet in Group E of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.
For Germany, the match represents a chance to move on from their torrid world title defence four years ago, when die Mannschaft followed their 2014 triumph in Brazil by crashing out in the group stage in Russia. The latter tournament was Germany’s penultimate competition under Joachim Low, before he oversaw last summer’s last-16 exit to England at the Euros. Now, Hansi Flick leads his nation at a major tournament for the first time, as he looks to help restore their status as one of the super-powers of world football.
Japan, meanwhile, will play the role of underdogs but will be inspired by Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 win over Argentina from Tuesday, and they can also draw faith from their 2018 World Cup campaign, in which they reached the last 16 and almost shocked Belgium to go even further. This clash with Germany does not mark the only tough test for Hajime Moriyasu’s players, however; Spain are also present in Group E, as are Costa Rica, whom the Spaniards face later this afternoon.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Morocco vs Croatia.
Germany 1-0 Japan
HALF-TIME: Germany lead through Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty.
Germany got better and better as the half went on, but Japan aren’t out of this yet! They’ve got pace in abundance in attack but just need to be more decisive in the final third.
Germany could be a few more goals up, truth be told. They’ve had chances.
Well, it’s better than the first game of the day at least!
Germany 1-0 Japan
45+6: Frantic end to the half!
Maeda is first to the cross in the box but glances wide of the far post!
Best chance for Japan.
Germany 1-0 Japan
45+5 mins: Goal disallowed.
Havertz clearly offside.
It was lovely play from Germany though.
Germany 2-0 Japan (Havertz 45+4’)
45+4 mins: Germany have their second - if Havertz is onside!
Excellent play from the Germans. Havertz taps in at the back post from Gnabry’s saved shot.
Ah, replays show he is offside... VAR is checking.
Germany 1-0 Japan
45 mins: The first bit is tremendous from Jamal Musiala - the second not so good!
The Bayern man loses his marker on the edge of the box... but his shot is high above the crossbar!
Should’ve hit the target. Four minutes of added time at the end of the first-half.
Germany 1-0 Japan
44 mins: Germany just seeing out the half now, with Japan looking slightly out on their feet after a heavy half of pressing.
Germany 1-0 Japan
41 mins: Japan just in need of half-time here you feel.
They haven’t been awful, but Germany’s pressure really building now - Kimmich is the latest to have a shot from distance, but it sails high into the stands!
Mexican wave now starting around the stadium. Not for me, Clive.
Germany 1-0 Japan
36 mins: Not a bad immediate response from Japan!
A few quick breaks down the right presents some opportunities... but the final ball lets them down!
Germany 1-0 Japan (Gunodgan pen, 33)
33 mins: Germany lead!
Ilkay Gundogan lifts the ball and goes down the middle, while Gonda dives to his left.
Very composed from the midfielder! Hansi Flick’s side are ahead... on the last 10 minutes, it had been coming!
Germany 0-0 Japan
31 mins: PENALTY TO GERMANY!
Japan rush out and Raum is in the box from left-back. He cuts back and looks to be taken out by goalkeeper Gonda! Not much contact... but enough!
The referee, from El Salvador, points to the spot after a short delay!
Needless from the keeper. Didn’t need to commit... Ilkay Gundogan is over it!
VAR check confirmed, penalty given.
