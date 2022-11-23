✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day three in Qatar

Germany and Japan meet in Group E of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.

For Germany, the match represents a chance to move on from their torrid world title defence four years ago, when die Mannschaft followed their 2014 triumph in Brazil by crashing out in the group stage in Russia. The latter tournament was Germany’s penultimate competition under Joachim Low, before he oversaw last summer’s last-16 exit to England at the Euros. Now, Hansi Flick leads his nation at a major tournament for the first time, as he looks to help restore their status as one of the super-powers of world football.

Japan, meanwhile, will play the role of underdogs but will be inspired by Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 win over Argentina from Tuesday, and they can also draw faith from their 2018 World Cup campaign, in which they reached the last 16 and almost shocked Belgium to go even further. This clash with Germany does not mark the only tough test for Hajime Moriyasu’s players, however; Spain are also present in Group E, as are Costa Rica, whom the Spaniards face later this afternoon.

Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Morocco vs Croatia.