Ghana vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and starting 11 as Luis Suarez starts
Group H finale as the Black Stars seek revenge on Luis Suarez and La Celeste 12 years on from their notorious defeat in 2010
Ghana play Uruguay in the World Cup Group H decider at Al Janoub Stadium.
The Black Stars are seeking “revenge” and labelled Luis Suarez as the “devil” after conceding a penalty for handling in the penalty area during their quarter-final at the 2010 World Cup, only for Asamoah Gyan to miss the spot-kick and the South Americans to advance on penalties.
But Suarez maintains a desire for revenge can be “counter-productive” with his country desperate to win after defeat to Portugal, while Otto Addo’s side are buoyed by a thrilling win over South Korea.
Mohammed Kudus could be the hero for the Africans after his brace last time out and Ghana will likely only need a draw to advance to the last 16.
Follow the action with our live blog below, including South Korea vs Portugal updates
Andre Ayew says the Ghanaian people haven’t forgiven Suarez
Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.
Today’s game is a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.
Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God now belongs to me.”
Ayew, now Ghana’s captain, is the lone survivor of that squad and feels his compatriots have not forgotten and will not absolve Suarez for his actions.
“I don’t think so,” the forward said. “For me, it’s football. He took a decision. I’m the only who was in the squad when that happened. The others don’t really know how we felt. Everyone felt bad.”
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay.
The two teams will meet once again today in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.
In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off - not much of a punishment with such little time left on the clock - before Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent penalty and the opportunity to clinch the game.
Gyan composed himself to score a few minutes later in the penalty shootout but Uruguay would go on to win 4-2, and Suarez emerged from the dressing room a hero, lifted up on to the shoulders of his teammates as they celebrated their triumph.
Speaking to the media ahead of the match, a Ghanaian journalist put to Suarez that he is considered “the devil himself” by many in Ghana, but the 35-year-old striker defended his actions.
Luis Suarez not sorry for World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
A Ghanaian journalist suggested Suarez is considered ‘the devil himself’ in Ghana after they were knocked out of the 2010 World Cup by Uruguay in controversial circumstances
Ghana vs Uruguay team news
The big news from the team line-ups is that Luis Suarez, the man labelled “the devil himself” by some in Ghana after his deliberate handball during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final starts up top for Uruguay alongside Darwin Nunez.
For Ghana, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan and Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams provide their attacking quartet. Kudus was the Black Stars’ hero in their win over South Korea, of course.
Ghana vs Uruguay team news
Line-ups for both sides are out.
Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi, Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, Baba, Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew, Williams
Uruguay XI: Rochet, Varela, Gimenez, Coates, Olivera, Pellistri, Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Suarez, Nunez
Ghana vs Uruguay permutations
Ok, strap in, let’s run through what both teams need to qualify for the last 16 today.
For Ghana, a victory sends them through regardless of what happens in South Korea vs Portugal and they can finish top of Group H if they win, Portugal lose and they overcome a goal difference swing of three.
A draw will also be enough for the Black Stars to qualify, providing South Korea don’t beat Portugal by two goals or more, while defeat sends the African side out.
For Uruguay, only a win will be enough to qualify. If South Korea also beat Portugal, then Uruguay must triumph by two goals more than the Asian side do, to pip them to second spot on goal difference.
All make sense? Good!
Ghana vs Uruguay
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Ghana play Uruguay in the World Cup Group H decider at Al Janoub Stadium.
The Black Stars are seeking “revenge” and labelled Luis Suarez as the “devil” after conceding a penalty for handling in the area in the 2010 quarter-final only for Asamoah Gyan to miss the spot kick and the South Americans to advance on penalties.
But Suarez maintains a desire for revenge can be “counter-productive” with his country desperate to win after defeat to Portugal, while Otto Addo’s side are buoyed by a thrilling win over South Korea.
Mohammed Kudus could be the hero for the Africans after his brace last time out and they will likely only need a draw to advance to the last 16.
