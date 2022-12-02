✕ Close Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica

Ghana play Uruguay in the World Cup Group H decider at Al Janoub Stadium.

The Black Stars are seeking “revenge” and labelled Luis Suarez as the “devil” after conceding a penalty for handling in the penalty area during their quarter-final at the 2010 World Cup, only for Asamoah Gyan to miss the spot-kick and the South Americans to advance on penalties.

But Suarez maintains a desire for revenge can be “counter-productive” with his country desperate to win after defeat to Portugal, while Otto Addo’s side are buoyed by a thrilling win over South Korea.

Mohammed Kudus could be the hero for the Africans after his brace last time out and Ghana will likely only need a draw to advance to the last 16.

Follow the action with our live blog below, including South Korea vs Portugal updates or follow South Korea vs Portugal live HERE: